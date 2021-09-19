Complete list of Emmy Award winners – The Hollywood Reporter





The 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards are scheduled to be unveiled Sunday night. Topping the nominees for dramas are Netflix The crown and Disney + The Mandalorian with 24 nominations each. Meanwhile, among the comedies, Disney + WandaVision grabbed 23 names and Apple TV + Ted lasso tied in 20 names. HBO and HBO Max together account for 130 nominations, while Netflix is ​​right behind with 129 and Disney + is at 71 names. Among the broadcast networks, NBC has 46, CBS 26 and ABC 23. The honors, which will take place in downtown Los Angeles outdoors at the LA Live Entertainment Complex, will be broadcast live from 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PST. It will air on CBS and will be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount +. Cédric the Animator will be the host. A list of the nominees is below, which will be updated live as the winners are announced. Who Should Win, Who Will Win I Complete List of Creative Arts Emmys Winners Drama series

The Boys (Amazon)

Bridgerton (Netflix)

The Crown (Netflix)

The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)

Lovecraft Country (HBO)

The Mandalorian (Disney +)

Pose (FX)

This is us (NBC) Main actress, Drama

Uzo Aduba, in processing (HBO)

Olivia Colman, The Crown (Netflix)

Emma Corrin, The Crown (Netflix)

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)

Mj Rodriguez, Pose (FX)

Jurnee Smollett, Lovecraft Country (HBO) Main actor, Drama

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us (NBC)

Jonathan Majors, Lovecraft Country (HBO)

Josh O’Connor, The Crown (Netflix)

Rege-Jean Page, Bridgerton (Netflix)

Billy Porter, pose (FX)

Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason (HBO) Supporting Actress, Drama

Gillian Anderson, The Crown (Netflix)

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown (Netflix)

Emerald Fennell, The Crown (Netflix)

Madeline Brewer, The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)

Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)

Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)

Samira Wiley, The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)

Aunjanue Ellis, Lovecraft Country (HBO) Supporting Actor, Drama

Tobias Menzies, The Crown (Netflix)

OT Fagbenle, The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)

Max Minghella, The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)

Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)

Michael K. Williams, Lovecraft Country (HBO)

Giancarlo Esposito, The Mandalorian (Disney +)

John Lithgow, Perry Mason (HBO)

Chris Sullivan, This Is Us (NBC) Comedy series

Black-ish (ABC)

Cobra Kai (Netflix)

Emilie in Paris (Netflix)

Hacks (HBO Max)

The Stewardess (HBO Max)

The Kominsky Method (Netflix)

Pen15 (Upstream)

Ted Lasso (Apple TV +) Main actress, Comedy

Aidy Bryant, shrill

Kaley Cuoco, the flight attendant (HBO Max)

Allison Janney, Mom (CBS)

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish (ABC)

Jean Smart, Hacks (HBO Max) Main actor, Comedy

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish (ABC)

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method (Netflix)

William H. Macy, Shameless (Showtime)

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso (Apple TV +)

Kenan Thompson, Kenan (NBC) Supporting Actress, Comedy

Rosie Perez, The Stewardess (HBO Max)

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks (HBO Max)

Aidy Bryant, Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Cecily Strong, Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Temple Juno, Ted Lasso (Apple TV +)

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso (Apple TV +) Supporting Actor, Comedy

Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Hacks (HBO Max)

Paul Reiser, The Kominsky Method (Netflix)

Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso (Apple TV +)

Brendan Hunt, Ted Lasso (Apple TV +)

Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso (Apple TV +)

Jeremy Swift, Ted Lasso (Apple TV +) Limited series

I can destroy you (HBO)

Easttown Mare (HBO)

The Queen’s Gambit (Netflix)

The Underground Railroad (Amazon)

WandaVision (Disney +) Leading actress, limited series, movie or anthology

Michaela Coel (I can destroy you)

Cynthia Erivo (genius: Aretha)

Elizabeth Olsen (WandaVision)

Anya Taylor-Joy (The Queen’s Gambit)

Kate Winslet (Easttown Mare) Main actor, limited series, movie or anthology

Paul Bettany (WandaVision)

Hugh Grant (The Defeat)

Ewan McGregor (Halston)

Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton)

Leslie Odom, Jr. (Hamilton) Proof Actress, Limited Series, Film or Anthology

Renée Elise Goldsberry, Hamilton (Disney +)

Phillipa Soo, Hamilton (Disney +)

Julianne Nicholson, Easttown mare (HBO)

Jean Smart, Easttown mare (HBO)

Moses Ingram, The Queen’s Gambit (Netflix)

Kathryn Hahn, WandaVision (Disney +) Supporting actor, limited series, movie or anthology

Daveed Diggs, Hamilton (Disney +)

Jonathan Groff, Hamilton (Disney +)

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton (Disney +)

Anthony Ramos, Hamilton (Disney +)

Paapa Essiedu, I Can Destroy You (HBO)

Evan Peters, Easttown mare (HBO)

Thomas Brodie-Sangster, The Queen’s Gambit (Netflix) Variety Discussion Series

Conan (TBS)

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)

Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS) Special variety (live)

Celebrate America – A Special Opening Night (Multiple Platforms)

The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards (CBS)

The Oscars (ABC)

The Pepsi Super Bowl LV halftime show with The Weeknd (CBS)

Stephen Colbert’s Election Night 2020: Democracy’s Last Struggle to Rebuild America Better Again 2020 (Showtime) Variety sketch series

A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO)

Saturday Night Live (NBC) Special Exceptional Variety (Pre-recorded)

Bo Burnham: Inside (Netflix)

David Byrne’s American Utopia (HBO)

8:46 am – Dave Chappelle (Netflix)

Friends: Reunion Island (HBO Max)

Hamilton (Disney +)

A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote (HBO Max) Competition Series

The Amazing Race (CBS)

I have arrived! (Netflix)

RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)

Top Chef (Bravo)

The Voice (NBC) Outstanding achievement for a comedy series

B Positive (CBS), James Burrows

The Stewardess (HBO Max), Susanna Fogel

Hacks (HBO Max), Lucia Aniello

Mom (CBS), James Widdoes

Ted Lasso (Apple TV +), Zach Braff

Ted Lasso (Apple TV +), MJ Delaney

Ted Lasso (Apple TV +), Declan Lowney Outstanding Direction for a Drama Series

Bridgerton (Netflix), Julie Anne Robinson

The Crown (Netflix), Benjamin Caron

The Crown (Netflix), Jessica Hobbs

The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu), Liz Garbus

The Mandalorian (Disney +), Jon Favreau

Pose (FX) Steven Canals Exceptional achievement for a limited or anthology series or film

Hamilton (Disney +), Thomas Kail

I can destroy you (HBO), Michaela Coel

I can destroy you (HBO), Sam Miller

Easttown Mare (HBO), Craig Zobel

The Queen’s Gambit (Netflix), Scott Frank

The Underground Railroad (Amazon Prime Video), Barry Jenkins

WandaVision (Disney +), Matt Shakman Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series

The Boys (Amazon Prime Video), Rebecca Sonnenshine

The Crown (Netflix) Peter Morgan

The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu), Yahlin Chang

Lovecraft Country (HBO), Misha Green

The Mandalorian (Disney +), Dave Filoni

The Mandalorian (Disney +), Jon Favreau

Pose (FX), Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, Steven Canals, Janet Mock, Notre Dame J Outstanding writing for a limited or anthology series or film

I can destroy you (HBO), Michaela Coel

Easttown Mare (HBO), Brad Ingelsby

The Queen’s Gambit (Netflix), Scott Frank

WandaVision (Disney +), Chuck Hayward, Peter Cameron

WandaVision (Disney +), Jac Schaeffer

WandaVision (Disney +), Laura Donney Outstanding writing for a variety series

Amber Ruffin’s Show (Peacock)

A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO)

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)

Saturday Night Live (NBC) Outstanding writing for a comedy series

Stewardess (HBO Max), Steve Yockey

Girls5eva (Peacock), Meredith Scardino

Hacks (HBO Max), Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, Jen Statsky

Pen15 (Hulu), Maya Erskine

Ted Lasso (Apple TV +), Jason Sudeikis, Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly

Ted Lasso (Apple TV +), Jason Sudeikis, Bill Lawrence, Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/tv/tv-news/emmy-winners-2021-full-emmy-awards-winners-list-1235015869/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos