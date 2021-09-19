Grand Baton Rouge State Fair returns with food, rides and fun





BATON ROUGE, Louisiana (AP) The Grand Baton Rouge State Fair returns after the COVID-19 pandemic crushed last year’s event. We think it’s important for us to have an event this year, said Fair Chairman Cliff Barton. The COVID virus kept us from opening last year, but with the numbers now dwindling, and after all that Baton Rouge has been through, it’s time for the public to have some family fun. Entertainment, attractions, food, rides, entertainment and games are all back from Oct. 28 to Nov. 7, media reported. State Fair officials said visitors would enjoy daily live performances by artists such as David St. Romain, the band Ole Sole, the Justin McCain Project, Chris LeBlanc and Chris Roberts, with Chubby Carrier playing the country, rock, Latin, Cajun, swamp pop, blues, and more. In addition, three of the fair’s most popular attractions will be available: Pages Globe of Death Motorcycle Stunt Show, Swifty Swine Pig Racing and Noahs Way Exotic Animal Petting Zoo. Proceeds from the fair are donated to the community in the form of grants, scholarships and sponsorships, according to a press release. The fair foundation has donated more than $ 4.2 million since the program began in 1987. Entrance at the door is $ 5 Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and both Thursdays. The price goes up to $ 10 on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. People under 48 inches (121.9 centimeters) or 4 feet (1.21 meters) are admitted free.

