Paul Hollywood annoyed by the weight gain of “Bake Off”





Paul Hollywood says the latest round of “The Great British Bake Off” threw off his fitness plan. (Channel 4) Paul Hollywood said he was “pissed off” when he found out how much weight he had gained during the series. The Great British Cake. The 55-year-old chef said he managed to drop a stone and a half during the lockdown due to a tight fitness regimen, only to undo much of that work during the show. COVID-19 bubble. Read more: Where are the Pastry shop winners now? Hollywood said Sunday People magazine lovesunday he “wanted to bring home a lot of cakes” this year and that staying with the competitors and the team at a hotel in Hertfordshire put temptation in his way. He said, “I took 12 pounds in that fucking tent. Prue put in a pound. A pound for Pastry shop? It’s ridiculous.” To concern: Pastry shop judges decide who is more intimidating Hollywood added, “I’m pissed off this year for the first time about it, because I was doing great. “The confinement was doing me good, not bad. But my exercise regimen changed when I was in Pastry shop because I was not allowed to let the bubble ride a bike. “ He said he cycled 10 miles every day before the shoot and therefore struggled when that became impossible, especially because he was busy writing a book about his days off. outside the tent. Read more: Pastry shop the victor John teamed up with Johannes as the first man Strictly pair Hollywood teased that this year’s baker’s crop is particularly strong, teasing an “incredible” standard of culinary creations “right off the bat.” “It starts like this and it ends like this, it’s so constant throughout,” he added. Noel Fielding, Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood all return, along with Matt Lucas, in the new series of “The Great British Bake Off”. (Channel 4) The Great British Cake returns on September 21, with a new harvest of 12 bakers in hopes of impressing Hollywood and co-judging Dame Prue Leith. The bakers include a Metropolitan Police detective, a 70-year-old retired nurse, and a software developer. Read more: Hollywood reveals panic after brother’s COVID-19 diagnosis Last year’s series Pastry shop Also carried out amid restrictions COVID-19 was won by Peter Sawkins, 20, who became the show’s youngest champion. The story continues The final recorded a peak audience of 10.4 million viewers, averaging 9.2 million, the highest numbers since the show went from BBC One to Channel 4. Watch: Trailer for The Great British Cake before the return of 2021

