Older actors in the new BOOM! troupe delighted to take the stage in ‘Cabaret’

For the older adult cast of “Cabaret” at the Akron Civic Theater, life is good.

This is because they are back at the show, some after decades without doing theater, in a theater company created just for them BOOM! Theater.

“Cabaret” is the launching pad for the new Civic Theater Company, which features actors 50 and over who are Baby Boomers or Generation X.

BOOM! will stage musicals, comedies and dramas with older actors and creative teams, with the goal of creating a creative and social outlet for this age group. Producer Val Renner said no other theater company in the area focuses on a company with this demographic of older adults.

To top it off, it all takes place on the Civic’s new Knight stage, which seats 200 people and offers a black box theater-like experience.

In “Cabaret”, the reference “la vie est belle” comes from the ironically famous introduction by the flamboyant Emcee at the start of the show at Berlin’s Kit Kat Klub to the tune “Willkommen (Welcome).”

“Leave your troubles out! So, life is disappointing? Forget it! We have no worries here. Life is good here. The girls are beautiful … Even the orchestra is beautiful!” Actor Philip Formes rehearsed as the emcee earlier this month in the show’s opening issue on the Knight stage.

The irony is that the Kit Kat Klub is a seedy cabaret, a place of decadent celebration in 1929-30 as the Nazis seize power. The club itself becomes a metaphor for the looming grim rise of the German Reich at a time of great political change at the end of Weimar Germany.

The show is an adult musical for mature performers. The Civic does not recommend the “Cabaret” for children 16 and under.

The boom ! The cast, which hails from across Northeast Ohio, features actors of varying levels of experience, from high school to professional theater. They range from their 50s to lead actor Alan Klesh from Akron, 73, who plays fruit seller Herr Schultz.

Director Sharon Alberson, 65, said the cast was really up to the task, including learning German accents for some roles. She chose the 1966 musical Kander and Ebb as her first BOOM! show because it’s a serious drama with good music that’s hot today.

In the late 1920s and early 1930s in Germany, the Communist, Socialist and Nazi parties competed for power. With all political factions, it was a time of great tension and uncertainty.

“People didn’t know who they could talk to” in such a tense political climate, Alberson said. “I think that’s really what we’re going through today.”

For this play in the pre-Nazi era, the actors did their homework. 55-year-old Tina Davis of Gates Mills plays the complicated role of Sally Bowles, a has-been English cabaret performer. Davis read some of the source material for the musical, John Van Druten’s play “I Am a Camera”, to help him understand its flawed character. (The play is adapted from the 1939 semi-autobiographical novel “Goodbye to Berlin” by Christopher Isherwood.)

“The reading that really helped me see it in a different way than some of the things I’ve watched on video” of Broadway covers, Davis said.

Davis, who has never seen “Cabaret” live on stage or the famous 1972 film starring Liza Minnelli and Joel Gray, considers Sally ageless.

“I am a camera” indicates that Sally is 19 or 20 years old. To portray her as a more mature actress is a unique opportunity, said Davis.

“I think he’s a very narcissistic type of person who keeps his head in the sand and kind of lives that wild kid life,” Sally’s General Xersaid said. “It’s fun to play an imperfect person.”

Playing Sally has long been on Davis’ bucket list. The actress, who grew up in Solon and performed in the theater for most of her life, took 15 years off while raising her two children.

“It’s a second chance to play some of the roles that maybe I’ve missed and that I’m still able to play,” Davis said of BOOM! Theater opportunity. “If you’re good enough to play the part and you can handle it, then you have the option to play the part.”

Choreographer Brian Murphy has given Davis the freedom to create some of his own dance moves that he will refine in numbers such as the alluring and suggestive “Don’t Tell Mama”. In this story, Sally is the headliner of the Kit Kat Girls.

This makes Davis a former cheerleader whose favorite part was happy dancing.

“It’s more freedom to do what comes naturally to me,” she said.

Davis, who previously performed in San Francisco before returning to Northeast Ohio in 2004, has performed locally everywhere from the Western Reserve Playhouse in Bath to the Cleveland Play House.

Master of ceremonies action

Formes, 61, is a Cuyahoga Falls resident who moved to the area in 2017 after spending several years in New Orleans. A native of Cincinnati, he is a professional singer, actor and musician whose experience includes singing with the New Orleans Opera and clarinet and saxophone professionally.

“When I heard about the audition, frankly I didn’t know much about ‘Cabaret’ in terms of roles,” he said. “When I heard it was for people over 50, I was like, ‘Well that’s great, because my whole life has been music.’

“So many people think that after 50 years they have nothing more to do, which is ridiculous,” he said.

“This is a big wake-up call ‘from the pandemic,” Formes said. “People need to get out of the woods and enjoy entertainment and life again.”

“It really brightened and invigorated my soul to be back and playing again,” said Formes, whose last show was “Titanic” at the Canton Players Guild.

He said that “Cabaret,” which takes place during pre-Nazism in Germany, features characters in conflict with themselves over their personal beliefs, sexuality or politics.

“The master of ceremonies, I see him as a kind of devil’s advocate,” he said. “I hope to present him as some sort of androgynous Nazi sympathizer.”

Back to boards

Akron’s Tracee McClain, 58, is happy to be back on stage with “Cabaret”. The performer previously worked professionally as an actress and singer in San Diego, where she had an agent and was a member of the Screen Actors Guild and the American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG / AFTRA) . After returning to Akron in 1994, she put performance on the back burner while raising her three children.

Now an empty nest, she hadn’t performed for 27 years when she saw the audition notice for “Cabaret” which called for a cast of 50 or older.

“Hey, it’s me,” she said to herself. “It was a chance for me to resume acting.”

“I had to brush the rust off my pipes” for the vocals audition, said McClain, who plays Kit Kat Girl Texas and is featured in the dark and provocative song and dance “Two Ladies”.

40 years of performance

Akron’s James Donaldson, 58, sees his return to the theater as a bright spot after suffering from health issues in recent years. The retired paramedic, who starred in “Cabaret” 40 years ago as a senior at Central-Hower High School, now plays Max, the nightclub owner and a customs officer.

When he saw Civic’s hearing notice on social media, he asked high school friends from his old performing arts program if they were up for an encore.

“I laughed at my wife, and she said, ‘What are you waiting for? Fill out that damn paperwork, ”Donaldson said.

He suffered a broken foot in 2016, followed by a severely broken leg, which required multiple surgeries and ultimately led to the amputation of his right leg in November. Donaldson now wears a prosthetic leg.

“I was fed up with being stuck at home” during the pandemic, said Donaldson who decided auditioning for “Cabaret” was worth a try.

“If nothing else, I have to stand on the main stage at the Civic and sing ‘Tomorrow is mine’,” Donaldson said of his audition song.

The performer, who uses a cane, said walking up the stairs to the Knight stage is a bit difficult and he doesn’t dance in the show. But Donaldson dismisses the idea that his participation on the show is inspiring.

“I don’t inspire anyone. I have a life to live,” said the artist, who was active as a business leader and battery sergeant with the Akron and District Pipe Band before the pandemic. “I don’t like to sit still.”

Artistic writer Kerry Clawson can be reached at 330-996-3527 or [email protected]

Details

Musical: “Cabaret” by BOUM! Theater

Or: Knight Stage at Akron Civic Theater, 182 S. Main St., Akron

When: Sept. 24 to Oct. 9, 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday

On the scene: Tina Davis, Phil Formes, John Herhold, Harry Cool, Rebecca Armstrong, Shelia Baronwright, Alan Klesh, Tim Fuller, James Donaldson, Laurie Keckler, Paul Kroeger, Kathy Keenan, Tracee McClain, Shareen Robinson

In the wings: John Kander, music, Fred Ebb, lyrics; Joe Masteroff, book; based on the novel “Goodbye to Berlin” by Christopher Isherwood; Sharon Alberson, director / musical director; Brian Murphy, choreographer; Lisa Brosovich, lighting designer / decorator; Kate Lawson, costume designer; Annette Malorni, director

Cost: $ 20

Iinformation: 330-253-2488, www.akroncivic.com or ticketmaster.com