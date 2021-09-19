Hollywood actor Ed Asner buried with his family in Kansas City





KANSAS CITY, Missouri – Last month Hollywood icon Edward Asner, who was born in Kansas City, Missouri and raised in Kansas City, Kansas, passed away at the age of 91 in Los Angeles. Last Sunday, in a small private ceremony, Asner was buried alongside his parents and siblings at Sheffield Cemetery in Kansas City, according to Rickie Haith, president of Friends of Sheffield Cemetery. TV swagger Lou Grant actor Ed Asner dies at 91

Asner graduated from Wyandotte High School in 1947, where he also played football. Asner has become a beloved addition to millions of homes thanks to his character, Lou Grant. First on the Mary Tyler Moore Show, then as the star of the spin-off Lou Grant Show. He is the only actor to have won an Emmy in drama and comedy for the same character. In fact, he’s won six Emmys, more than any other actor, and five Golden Globes. Younger generations will recognize him as the voice of Carl Frederickson in the 2009 Disney Pixar UP animation, which was the first animated and 3D film to open the famous 2009 Cannes Film Festival and won a Golden Globe and an Oscar for Best. animated feature film in 2010. Asner’s father, Morris Asner, ran a landfill at KCK named Asner Iron & Metal, which opened in 1903 and continues to operate today. His brother Benjamin Asner owned and operated a Kansas City-area record store called Capers Corner, near Mission Road. Morris and Ben Asner are buried in Sheffield Cemetery. Ed Asner was Chairman of the Screen Actors Guild from 1981 to 1985 and was a staunch advocate for many causes, often advocating for disenfranchised people. He has been married twice, first to Nancy Sykes from 1959 to 1988. They have three children. He then married Cindy Gilmore in 1998. Gilmore filed for legal separation in 2007. Asner filed for divorce in 2015.

