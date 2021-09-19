Indrajatra celebrated with religious fervor in Nepal amid COVID





The centuries-old Hindu festival, Indrajatra, was celebrated with religious fervor in Nepal on Sunday as the COVID-19 situation improves in the Himalayan nation. The eight-day festival, which began on “Bhadra Shukla Dwadashi” (Saturday), has been held annually since the reign of King Gunakam Dev in the tenth century. Last year the festival was canceled due to the pandemic. Basantapur Durbar Square in Kathmandu, which flanks the former royal palace of the ancient kingdom of Kathmandu, was seen teeming with thousands of worshipers dressed in colorful outfits on Sunday, the second and most popular day of the festival. The main attraction of the holiday was the Indradhwaja ceremony, which is the official raising of the flag of Lord Indra at Hanumandhoka, near Durbar Square. This ceremony was followed by the procession of pilgrims. Various cultural shows were organized. Reverent homage to goddesses Maha Kali and Lakhi was paid, drawing huge crowds. Masked dances, folk dramas and float processions showcased the religious art forms “Ghintang Kisi”, “Nawadurga” and “Pulukisi”. Each year during the festival, Basant Square is the center of the festivities. However, this year, the enthusiasm of the public was marked. However, current standards of social distancing under the COVID-19 protocol have been seen flouted. Most of the revelers were seen wearing masks, however, the crowd was huge. Daily passes during festival days run into the tens of thousands. Nepal’s COVID-19 outbreak has eased significantly in recent months, with daily virus cases, which stood at over 8,000 at the end of April and May, declining to 100. Meanwhile, President Bidya Devi Bhandari and Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba were seen in Basantapur Durbar Square and the Royal Palace, Hanumandhoka, to participate in the rituals. On occasion, the chief of the east is supposed to trade a khadga (sword) for the goddess Kumari. Chief Justice Cholendra Shumsher Rana, Speaker of the Lower House Agni Prasad Sapkota, Speaker of the National Assembly Ganesh Prasad Timilsina were among the other VIP dignitaries present. President Bhandari offered precious coins to the gods Ganesh, Bhairav ​​and the goddess Kumari. She was also seen flying the flag of the official float procession. Lord Indra – commonly referred to as the rain god – is worshiped in this festival for a good harvest. On September 24, the last float procession will take place, marking the end of the holiday. President Bhandari will receive “tikka” and “prasad” from the goddess Kumari. According to legend, Lord Indra’s mother Dakini needed the “parijat” flower for a ritual, so she disguised Indra as a human and asked him to come down to Earth and reach Kathmandu to look for them. However, Indra was spotted by the people of Kathmandu and they could not recognize the Sky King. They tied him up with a rope thinking he was a thief. Later, his mother arrived in Kathmandu and explained the reason for Indra’s mission and asked the local people to release him. Indra’s mother, in return, promised to bring fog and rain in the winter for a good harvest. The statue of Indra tied with a rope is still worshiped in Basantapur. The festival is celebrated by Hindus and Buddhists in Kathmandu, mainly popular among the Newari community in the Kathmandu Valley. (This story was not edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

