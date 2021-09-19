Brunei actor and singer Wu Chun receives coronavirus vaccine made in China





02:27 100,000 doses of Sinopharm vaccine supplied by the Chinese government arrived in Brunei a few days ago. Writing on social media, Brunei actor and singer Wu Chun celebrated the birth and announced that he had received the vaccine. In an exclusive interview with CGTN reporter You Yang, Wu shared his vaccination experience. “I received the vaccine at a hospital in Brunei. There are many different coronavirus vaccines on the market here in Brunei. I did a lot of research on vaccines because I wanted to take my family to get vaccinated with it. me. I think safety is very important. Eventually we decided to take vaccines made in China because we trust them and we think these vaccines are better suited for us, “Wu said. Wu Chun visits a “Huo-Yan laboratory” offered by China in Brunei. / Wu Chun’s Weibo Wu Chun visits a “Huo-Yan laboratory” offered by China in Brunei. / Wu Chun’s Weibo This latest contribution represents the second batch of vaccine that Brunei has received from China. The first batch of vaccines consisting of 52,000 doses of Sinopharm was received in February. “I have been working in China for over 10 years. So I am learning more and more about China. And I also took my family to China. During these years, we have seen the rapid development of China’s medical science and technology. And we also consulted a lot of our friends about Chinese vaccines, so I have a lot of confidence in them, ”Wu said when asked why the Chinese-made coronavirus vaccines are trustworthy. . Since 2020, Brunei and China have extended their mutual assistance to fight COVID-19. Brunei provided financial assistance to help China deal with the impact of the coronavirus in March 2020. “A lot of my friends have asked me how I feel about getting a vaccine made in China. And I will tell you that at the beginning of the year, because the first batch of vaccine made in China was used here in Brunei, there is a video showing an old lady who was upset that she could not get it. She said in the video “I don’t want to use other types of vaccines”. This video is quickly became very popular here, so you can see that there are a lot of people in Brunei who trust Chinese vaccines, ”Wu added. A Chinese vaccine handover ceremony held at Brunei Airport, attended by Haji Erywan, Second Foreign Minister of Brunei (R) and Yu Hong, Chinese Ambassador to Brunei (L) on September 12, 2021. / Embassy from China to Brunei A Chinese vaccine handover ceremony held at Brunei Airport, attended by Haji Erywan, Second Foreign Minister of Brunei (R) and Yu Hong, Chinese Ambassador to Brunei (L) on September 12, 2021. / Embassy from China to Brunei This year marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Brunei. China’s Foreign Ministry said earlier that the two countries have continued to strengthen cooperation in the areas of trade and investment, energy, agriculture and fisheries, connectivity, tourism, health, defense and people-to-people exchanges over the past 30 years. “I am of Chinese descent and my ancestors came from China. I believe I am part of the Chinese people. I took my children to China and they also learned more about Chinese culture. I think it is. really a good thing. About 30% of the people in Brunei are of Chinese descent, live and communicate with other people here. And China has become Brunei’s biggest source of foreign investment. So I think both parties have increasingly closer ties, ”Wu said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.cgtn.com/news/2021-09-19/Brunei-actor-singer-Wu-Chun-receives-Chinese-made-coronavirus-vaccines-13GRP4y9Hjy/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

