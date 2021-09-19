Actor Aahana Kumra did not worry about any mask constraint in the UK | Bollywood

Actress Aahana Kumra is in the UK filming a crime thriller, and while she’s happy to finally be able to travel for work, there is something that worries her about this trip.

It’s totally different (here) from India. They are like two different worlds. People are outside and are not wearing masks. It is not mandatory by the government, she continues, I was very scared when I took it out for the first time. But here, nearly 75% of the population is vaccinated. I see a lot of fearless people here, but we shouldn’t let our guard down even after the vaccination.

The 36-year-old is fully vaccinated and feels blessed to have the opportunity to travel for her work.

It’s a welcome change after two years of the pandemic. It’s really nice to be outside and shoot in another country. Everyone has been stuck in Indian for two years. It feels good to have changed location, shares Kumra, who had also contracted Covid-19.

And the actor is also making the most of his work trip, which she calls work and vacation. I also had a few days off to meet my family and friends, watch plays, have drinks and have dinner. I am very careful not to go to too many crowded places as there is a risk of putting an entire unit in danger, says the Under My Burkha Lipstick actor.

While there is concern about the increase in Delta variant cases, Kumra admits that even her family is worried about her.

They were (worried) at first when I was traveling, but they are fine now. They also realized that you have to move on with things and that you cannot just sit at home and wait for things to go right. You have to push the boundaries and take the risk if you want to work. So it’s scary with the new cases on the rise, but I guess it was okay for now, she ends on a positive note.