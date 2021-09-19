Beat the Chasers contestant hits back at troll

A Beat the Chasers contestant turned the tide on a Twitter troll who mocked her over her curly hair.

Preston’s Sam impressed host Bradley Walsh when she revealed she was a professor of forensic psychology.

And she also garnered support from the studio audience – and fellow hunters – as she exchanged a few pleasantries with fellow author Shaun Wallace.

But Sam has also been criticized by social media trolls who ridiculed his appearance.







Coincidentally, Bradley Walsh recently changed his hairstyle (ITV Hub)

What did the troll say about Sam’s look?

Sam quoted on Twitter one particular troll during the show that targeted her hair.

The troll also “liked” the tweets suggesting that Sam had a “Waynes’ World” look and was wearing a “1980s permanent wig”.

They also posted that they weren’t “warming up” Sam and were keen to see the Chasers beat her.

However, Sam withheld one particular comment from the troll when they wrote about her: “She needs to spend money in a salon. Her hair needs to be tamed #BeatTheChasers.







Beat the Chasers contestant Sam killed the troll with kindness (ITV Hub)

How did Sam retaliate?

Sam calmly put the troll in their place – and always retained his dignity.

She tweeted: “Kissing my natural curls after spending years being bullied for it.

“In a world where you can be anything, be kind.

“All the best for you #mentalhealthmatters #bekind. “

How the troll reacted

Although it was tweeted, the troll then reacted to another person retweeting another kind message from Sam.

Sam added: “Thanks for all the positive feedback on tonight #BeatTheChasers episode.”

However, the troll chuckled, “Positive comments? She obviously didn’t see my comments lol.

Sam responded politely once again – but this time the troll kept his head down.

She replied, “No problem.

“I have been bullied over my hair for years and have worked in forensic mental health services for years.

“I’ve heard worse comments so don’t worry.”







Shaun Wallace looks amused by Sam’s jokes (ITV Hub)

How much did Sam make on Beat the Chasers?

Sadly, slapping the troll was Sam’s biggest win as she left the ITV game show with no cash winnings.

But she won the respect of the Chasers.

Sam explained that while she was in the process of completing her PhD, she also wrote a two-week crime thriller while taking two weeks off.

Teasing resident writer Shaun about his productivity, Paul Sinha pulled out his colleague’s Mickey and Mark Labbett mimed while holding a purse.

“I probably sold more copies too!” Sam joked.

Beat the Chasers will air on ITV on Saturday, September 25 at 8:30 p.m.

