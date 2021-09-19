Entertainment
Priyanka’s Self-Care Sunday, Ranveer fanboys on Dharmendra
Priyanka Chopra shares her version of “Self Care Sunday” in a new Insta post; View the photo
Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram and shared a photo as she indulged in a “Self-Care Sunday”. The actor is currently busy with his upcoming series, Citadeland will also soon be seen in Matrix 4. Chopra shared a preview of her Sunday as she relaxed and took time for herself.
Prabhas and Deepika Padukone Starrer ‘Project K’ to start the filming area
Prabhas and Deepika Padukone will soon be onscreen for an untitled sci-fi film directed by Nag Ashwin. The tentatively named Project K will also feature Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan. Filming for Prabhas and Deepika will begin in November, according to reports.
Amrita Rao Marks 13 Years of “Welcome to Sajjanpur” and Shares Return Photos
Amrita Rao’s majestic aura has long been absent from silver time, with her last appearance in the 2019 film Thackeray where she played the role of Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife. However, the actor keeps his social media feed up to date with the latest happenings and returning moments in his life. Amrita took to his Instagram Stories today with a series of throwback images from his 2008 film Welcome to Sajjanpur when he was 13.Read More.
Ranveer Singh is Dharmendra’s newest admirer; Shares veteran’s Vanity Van photo
Filming for Alia Bhatt and Ranveer SinghRocky star Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani has already started, and audiences are enjoying the behind-the-scenes look through the actors’ social media. It’s no news that Ranveer Singh constantly expresses his adoration for Bollywood legends and the veteran star of his upcoming film, Dharmendra, is no exception. TheGully Boyactor took to his Instagram stories today, sharing his fanboy moment in front of the ‘Dharamji’ vanity van.
Arshad Warsi reacts to John Cena sharing his photo on Instagram
Arshad Warsi recently made the headlines after posting two photos of himself getting in shape for his next project. While the actor’s chiseled physique garnered much praise from his fans, it also caught the attention of professional wrestler John Cena, who posted the photo of Arshad Warsi on his Instagram account. The Bollywood actor is ‘kicked’ for his role on the wrestler’s account and took to Twitter to express his glee on Sunday.Read More
(Image: Instagram / @ priyankachopra / @ ranveersingh / @ aapkadharam)
