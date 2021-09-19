Emmy Nominees Celebrate MPTF’s Pre-Party Night – The Hollywood Reporter





Anya-Taylor Joy hugged Regé-Jean Page, Cynthia Erivo caught up with her good friend Michaela Coel alongside Lena Waithe and Jurnee Smollett, and Kathryn Hahn posed for photos with onetime Transparent colleagues Bradley Whitford and Amy Landecker. These are just a few of the interactions photographers took during a star-packed celebration on Saturday night in Century City where Emmy nominees, alumni, Hollywood executives and luminaries gathered on behalf of of the Motion Picture & Television Fund for the 15th edition of the evening “Soirée Avant Fête. The event raised funds for MPTF programs and services such as financial aid, crisis counseling, care and the Woodland Hills ‘home’ for TV and film professionals. . “A moment we all need to remember,” as MPTF President and CEO Bob Beitcher described it, adding: “What a fabulous evening to celebrate MPTF’s 100th anniversary and resilience of the creative spirit of our industry ”. On this last point, all guests had to present proof of vaccination and a negative COVID-19 test for admission. The secure gathering, held in the courtyard behind CAA’s headquarters, was designed by Silver Birches Event Design + Production to reflect a laid-back town square in the park. LA Michelin-starred chefs Jon Shook and Vinny Dotolo’s catering company Carmelized Productions managed the menu while acclaimed DJ Michelle Pesce oversaw the music. The pandemic dented plans for the Emmy weekend party, making MPTF’s “Evening Before” the standout gathering ahead of Sunday’s airing. Among the Emmy nominees in attendance were Erivo, Taylor-Joy, Page, Coel, Hahn, Whitford, Billy Porter, Sterling K. Brown, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Yvette Nicole Brown, Stephen Colbert, Paapa Essiedu, Brett Goldstein, Lorne Michaels, Max Minghella, Julianne Nicholson, Josh O’Connor, Juno Temple, Bowen Yang, Jurnee Smollett, Evan Peters, Madeline Brewer and others. Additional guests (including some representing Emmy-nominated shows or past wins) included Phil Dunster, Jack Quaid, Justin Hartley, Taika Waititi, Rita Ora, Tessa Thompson, Amy Poehler, Mindy Kaling, Dan Levy, Natasha Lyonne, Annie Murphy , Ariana DeBose, Zooey Deschanel, Fortune Feimster, Cristo Fernández, Lukas Gage, January Jones, Tony Hale, Christina Hendricks, Anders Holm, Sarah Hyland, Joel McHale, Matthew Morrison, Ego Nwodim, Lauren Ash, Vanessa Bayer and others. The Evening Before welcoming committee consisted of Uzo Aduba, Anthony Anderson, Paul Bettany, Aidy Bryant, Olivia Colman and Ed Sinclair, Michael Douglas, Erivo, Jonathan Groff, Hahn and Ethan Sandler, William H. Macy, Page , Peters, Porter, Rodriguez, Jean Smart, Smollett, Taylor-Joy, Kenan Thompson, Hannah Waddingham and Whitford and Landecker. The executive committee included Bela Bajaria, Bob Bakish, Greg Berlanti and Robbie Rogers, Frances Berwick, Casey Bloys, Michelle and Paul Buccieri, George Cheeks, Nicole Clemens and Vaun Wilmott, Charlie Collier, Roma Downey and Mark Burnett, Channing Dungey, Jamie Erlicht , Craig Erwich, Ann and Jim Gianopulos, Pearlena Igbokwe, Jason Kilar, Katie McGrath and JJ Abrams, Steve Mosko, Andrea and David Nevins, Megan and Peter Rice, Susan Rovner, Jennifer Salke, Ann Sarnoff, Zack Van Amburg, Tony Vinciquerra, Dana and Matt Walden, and Ally Walker and John Landgraf. The main sponsors this year were Penske Media Corporation (with brands such as Deadline, Hollywood journalist and Variety pictured) and retailer Target with additional support from diamond sponsors Netflix, Walt Disney Company and WarnerMedia. Scroll down for more images from inside the event. Jurnee Smollett, Cynthia Erivo, Lena Waithe and Michaela Coel catch up at the event.

Michael Kovac / Getty Images for MPTF Host committee members Bradley Whitford, Kathryn Hahn, Ethan Sandler and Amy Landecker.

Michael Kovac / Getty Images for MPTF

