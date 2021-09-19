Entertainment
‘Young Rock’ actor Brett Azar reveals how he got caught playing Iron Sheik
Land legendary WWE wrestler the Iron Sheik on NBC Young Rock represented a major turning point in Brett Azar’s acting career.
Until then, Azar, 34, was best known for being the double of Arnold Schwarzenegger’s body in the latest Terminator movies. (Spoiler: It’s Azar’s body, not Arnold’s, you see from neck to bottom in these iconic shirtless moments.)
While Young Rock gave Azar a chance to prove that he can do a big job as an actor too, he still needed to maintain something close to that of the sheik would have 6’0, 260 pounds physicalno small feat, especially since Azar had to start training while quarantined in an Australian hotel room.
“They put a weight of 300 pounds in my room, just the bar with 300 pounds,” says Azar. “I’m surprised I didn’t get a fine for breaking the hotel furniture, because I took two chairs and used them as a bench,” he says. “I put the bar on the bench and put the bench on the floor. Then I shrugged, lifted off the ground. The overhead press I had to do on my knees or I was going to put the weight through the roof. “
Somehow, that makeshift workout in a hotel room resulted in Azar achieving the most jagged physique of his career. As many viewers pointed out, Azar looked even slimmer and stronger than the Sheik in his prime. “When I came out of my forties, I was 15 pounds lighter and shredded, with like wings going up in my stomach and everything. The other one. [actors] were like, man what? And then it was like, “I was going to the gym with you. We all worked out together.”
Diet, naturally, also played a big role, with Azar monitoring his carbohydrate intake and increasing his protein. “I eat low in carbs, high in protein, and moderately fat all day, then at night I’ll have all the carbs I want and go to bed happy.”
Much like the TV show’s namesake, these cheat meals are serious business and sometimes come close to legend. Azar’s go-to involves raisin and cinnamon bread with butter and jelly. “I’m usually going to grill about four slices, and I’m going to put butter and a little grape jelly on it, and that’s my dose,” he says.
On Sunday, meanwhile, he goes all-in: “I sit down and have a meal. I will eat until I have to go to the bathroom, then I go to bed. Pizza, pasta, cookies, fries usually by the time I went for ice cream, I ran to the bathroom, then I was done. “
This is a program that Azar still adheres to today. “I’ll have like a little carbs most days at bedtime, but then one night on leg day or the day I really hit him really hard I’m just going to blow out a meal and pass out in a food coma, ”he says. “I feel less guilty about doing it on a day that I know I crushed. I would feel guilty if I didn’t do anything all day. You have to earn this meal. You have to crush it and then you can go get it. your booty. “
Read more of our exclusive interview with Azar, including what its Terminator the training was like, as well as the viral campaign to see him take over from Dave Bautista as Drax in Guardians of the Galaxy.
