The policy of revenge of the members of the Council Erickson and Shyne try to paralyze the Chamber of Commerce of West Hollywood.

After the ugly battle for the hotel ordinance that took place without a study session, the two new Council members, John Erickson and Sepi Shyne, both barely ten months in office, present item 5C that will end the fundamental relationship between City Hall and the 100-year West Hollywood Chamber of Commerce.

First of all, my warning: I am a member of the West Hollywood Chamber of Commerce. My point of view is independent and I have always been part of the resident team, not the union or the developer team. I returned to the House around 2017, when I became a member of the homeless subcommittee. I was supported by the Chamber in my candidacy for the 2020 City Council and received a donation of $ 500.

When COVID hit West Hollywood, it all stopped. Residents were forced to return home and businesses were forced to close. Local residents depended on local businesses, and local businesses only had the House to hold us together. In those early days and over the past year, I have had a front-row seat to the work of the West Hollywood Chamber of Commerce and Genevieve Morrill, CEO and President of the West Hollywood Chamber.

Genevieve was the takeover quarterback, the pilot who guided the West Hollywood business community through the COVID pandemic. When the COVID tidal wave hit our city and its hotels, as well as all businesses in West Hollywood, it was the West Hollywood Chamber of Commerce that led the way with the protocols, the opening procedures. and legislative affairs. They were our lifeline. The town hall was closed. All businesses in town have sought refuge and information from the House for updates. It didn’t matter whether you belonged to the House or not, their services spanned all of West Hollywood, every business, every industry and every resident. I saw a woman named Geneviève Morrill rise to the occasion, a strong woman who ruled the currents when we needed her most. Throughout the year and a half of COVID, I have realized the importance of the House, and this city owes Geneviève Morrill and the House team an incredible debt of gratitude. These House employees work for less than any middle manager at City Hall. In fact, every department head working at City Hall earns $ 250,000 or more and wins double the amount of the CEO of the House and quadruple one of the two House employees.

At this Monday, September 20 meeting, Council Member John Erickson and Council Member Seven Shyne present point 5C to cut funding for the West Hollywood Chamber of Commerce and cripple the House’s resources, which would force staff changes and would send out a request for proposals to outsource the work of the House. to other organizations.

The Donald Trump revenge policy is thriving in West Hollywood.

It was the 2020 election. Board member Erickson was on the ballot to seek approval from the West Hollywood Chamber of Commerce. He did not get approval. After finding out that he had not obtained approval, he responded to a number of members of the Board of Directors and Directors of the Chamber of Commerce “you are going to regret it. ” And that’s just the beginning.

Two weeks ago, board member John Erickson called Genevieve Morrill, president and CEO of the West Hollywood Chamber, and asked her to step down. Erickson also called Nick Rimedio, president of the West Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, and asked him to “”to resign. “The 10-month part-time city councilor showed the same temper as former President Donald Trump. Political revenge for revenge on those who did not support him. The policy of revenge, Donald Trump style here even in West Hollywood.

As the Hotel Ordinance began to take hold, it became clear that there would be no awareness or study session. The West Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, along with Mayor Meister and City Manager David Wilson, have insisted on the need to be careful playing with the hotel business model. Hotels and their public transport occupancy tax have been the city’s No.1 and No.2 revenue stream for many years, but have been severely affected by COVID. The House, Chief Executive Officer and Mayor Meister have called for a measured approach. Erickson, Shyne and Horvath, in close collaboration with Unite Here, have just placed the ordinance. The hotel ordinance was passed, but the sponsors turned into painful winners.

The Erickson attacks, in particular, but with Shyne running, also attempted to cripple WEHOville. The city of West Hollywood has always been a collaborative partner with WEHOville. The City of West Hollywood issues its press releases to WEHOville to publicize city events. Former city manager Paul Arevalo explained to me personally in a telephone conversation in May that “the city has a tough skin and also has a policy of fairness in the media” and that “he and David Wilson, then manager Acting Municipal Council would look into the matter. ”Later, Lisa Belsanti, City of West Hollywood communications director, explained that the City of West Hollywood would no longer be a collaborative partner. And then I was told in private: “My hands are tied, the new members of the Council have asked to withdraw all support”. Once again, Erickson the spokesman as Donald Trump chastises the free press. The culture of cancellation does not believe in free speech.

Point 5C as presented is motivated by revenge. This article also has a story. John Duran was a consultant to the Chamber of Commerce during the Hotel Ordinance discussions. Erickson got wind and worked with Shyne to come up with an article that would bar former city council members from consulting the city. The item was on the agenda for August 2. Former city manager Paul Arevalo learned that this item was moving forward and phoned various city officials. Had this article gone as it was written to hurt Duran, it would also have affected Arevalo’s ability to consult the city of West Hollywood. Arevalo was in the process of taking a position with Raymond James Financial in the sale and advice on the issuance of municipal bonds. This new agenda item would affect his ability to sell bonds to the City of West Hollywood or be a paid consultant. A call was made to Mayor Horvath. She made sure the object was removed. Item 5C is now back on the agenda and will address the issue of the ability of former City employees and council members to consult with the City.

A public records request made three weeks ago to City Clerk Melissa Crowder was answered that this public records request could not be fulfilled until November 30, 2021. It was the first time in more than a dozen public record requests that WEHOville has received such a response.

Here is the language as presented and in article 5c. speaking specifically to former Council member John Duran: “This extension would bar former city council members from lobbying for a full term after they are no longer council members and others listed in the ordinance for four years after leaving their office / city jobs.” . ”

Additionally, Section 5C seeks to strip the West Hollywood Chamber of Commerce of sponsorships. The Chamber has 2 staff members and its director. Any change in the income stream forces the entire burden on a single staff member. This is how this article is written:

End the city’s agreement for business outreach services:

Request staff to provide thirty days written notice to the West Hollywood Chamber of Commerce terminating the city’s agreement for services # 010223 (Proximity Services) and # 009455 (Suburban Center Service) , in accordance with the termination for convenience clause of the two agreements.

End services and revenue streams for the Chamber.

Request staff not to extend Service Agreement No.009826 (Mediation Services), beyond the current expiration date of December 31, 2021, and request staff to assess ORDER ITEM 5 OF THE DAY whether services will be needed beyond this date, and if so, how the administration of the contract can be carried out internally at the town hall. End City Sponsorship of Major Events: The proposal would end City support for Chamber events such as The City participates in these events through a sponsorship package negotiated for each event.

Creative City Awards (November 2021)

Annual meeting and installation of the board of directors (February 2022)

State of the city (June 2022)

The staff report continues:

“The City has had a similar annual contract with the Chamber for many years. The direction of this article is to terminate the contract for services after the required thirty days notice is provided. Additionally, this element prompts staff to research, assess and post a request for proposals for other potential business organizations that the city could partner with to provide outreach services to the West Hollywood business community, marketing and promoting the business community and educational programs. Examples of other potential organizations that may be able to provide these services and that may not have a conflict of interest with the city include the LA LGBTQ Chamber of Commerce and the Los Angeles County Business Federation (BizFed). . Depending on the scope of services offered, staff may issue a Request for Proposal (RFP) or Request for Qualification (RFQ) for a new supplier to ensure that the supplier (or suppliers) is properly vetted and selected through a transparent process ”

The Chamber organizes up to four (4) events per year to support their organization’s programming. The City participates in these events through a sponsorship package negotiated for each event. Among these events, three:

The City of West Hollywood would no longer sponsor the State of the City event. How can you run a City State event without the city? And also end the deleted sponsorship of the Creative City Awards. Instead of celebrating the business community, this article seeks to divide the business community.

It’s time to call a spade a spade. This youthful policy of Donald Trump, Pee-Wee, is reprehensible. It is a policy of revenge à la Donald Trump. Additionally, when you remember Council Member Erickson’s vote against West Hollywood’s seat at SCAG, Southern California Association of Governments, it becomes clear that John Erickson’s overriding interests are not for what is best for the world. city ​​of West Hollywood.

Aa Erickson and Shyne attempt to dismantle the chamber and cripple its ability to protect companies in need of advice, as they seek to stop the press from reporting the truth, as they attack West Hollywood pillars and sell off West Hollywood’s Interests in Their Politics In the future, it becomes increasingly clear that John Erickson and Sepi Shyne have little respect for the institutions that built the great city of West Hollywood.