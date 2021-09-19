5 Southern Stars Who Will Make Their Bollywood Debut Soon





Indian cinema is changing rapidly these days. Most evident is the constant exchange of talent between the myriad film industries that make up the dynamic space of Indian cinema. Bengali actor Jisshu Sengupta is paying off film roles in southern Bheeshma, Ashwathama and the next Acharya. Southern actresses are all the rage in Bollywood Priyamani, Raashi Khanna, Rashmika Mandanna, Nithya Menen, among others. Bollywood actors make South Indian films with Elan Sanjay Dutt in KGF Chapter 2; Jackie Shroff in Bigil, Saaho and the Next Annaatthe; Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt in RRR, and many more. As language barriers dissolve further, the North-South divide is also rapidly diminishing. Bollywood filmmakers are open to the charisma of actors from the South and wish to include them in their projects in Hindi. Here are 5 South Indian Actors Who Will Make Their Bollywood Debut In Pure Bollywood Films – Note: we did not take into account the wave of pan-Indian films made in multiple languages ​​eg RadheShyam, RRR, Pushpa, Major, etc. The only reason is that although they are also created in Hindi, they are not exactly “Bollywood” productions. 1. Satya Dev in Ram Setu: Up-and-coming Telugu actor Satya Dev will make his Bollywood debut in Akshay Kumar’s upcoming magnum opus, “Ram Setu”. While Akshay Kumar is said to play an archaeologist in the film, Satya Dev’s role is still kept under wraps. The film is produced by Cape of Good Films, Abundantia Entertainment, Lyca Films and Amazon Prime Video. Ram Setu has signed two female roles, Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha, and I hope one of them embodies Satya Dev’s love interest. 2. Vijay Sethupathi in Mumbaikar: The powerhouse of talent, Vijay Sethupathi, was due to make his Bollywood debut with Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha. But alas, this was not the case. Well, the loss of Laal Singh Chaddha is the gain of Mumbaikar. Santosh Sivan, a remake of Lokesh Kanagaraj’s hit Tamil film Maanagaram, Mumbaikar is an action thriller set elsewhere in Mumbai. The film also stars Vikrant Massey, Tanya Maniktala, Sanjay Mishra, Ranvir Shorey and Sachin Khedekar. Vijay Sethupathi’s first look at the film is mind-blowing and promises a thrilling cinematic experience upon Mumbaikar’s release. 3. Prabhas in Adipurush: Prabhas in Adipurush is by far the biggest debut in Bollywood of any Southern actor lately. The film is directed by Om Raut (Tanhaji), and also stars Saif Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon. Adipurush is a re-imagination of the Ramayana, and is a film that has been mounted on a lavish scale. Prabhas plays Ram, against Saif Ali Khan’s Ravana. 4. Akkineni Naga Chaitanya in Laal Singh Chaddha: Telugu actor Akkineni Naga Chaitanya, eldest son of Akkineni Nagarjuna, will make his Bollywood debut with Aamir Khan’s buzzy film Laal Singh Chaddha. He is said to play the crucial role of Bala in the film. It’s a role that was supposed to be played by Vijay Sethupathi, who stepped down for undisclosed reasons. Laal Singh Chaddha is a remake of Tom Hanks’ iconic Hollywood film, Forrest Gump, and is slated for a Christmas 2021 release. 5. Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas in Chatrapathi Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas is set to make her Bollywood debut with the Hindi remake of SS Rajamoulis 2005 hit, Chatrapathi. The original, with Prabhas in the lead, is a legitimate blockbuster Telugu film. Its Hindi remake is directed by director VV Vinayak, with some script edits to suit Bollywood sensibilities.follow us on Google News An IT company in the United States hires first-year students with excellent communication skills. Training will be provided but your commitment is a MUST.

