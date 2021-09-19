Indiana State Representative Steve Davisson dies of cancer





State Representative Steve Davisson died Sunday after a battle with cancer, Republicans at Indiana House announced Sunday afternoon. He was 63 years old. Davisson, a Republican, was elected in 2010 as the state representative for House District 73. The district covers counties in southern Indiana, including Washington and parts of Orange, Lawrence, Clark, Jackson and Harrison, according to the Davisssons House Republicans website. Davisson received the Sagamore Wabash Prize by Governor Eric Holcomb in August. It is the highest honor the governor can bestow, according to the Indianas State website. My good friend Steve Davisson was a good friend to everyone who met him, and for that, they all got lucky and mourn his loss, Governor Holcomb said in a statement. As a man of faith, family and community, Representative Davisson was a model citizen lawmaker, performing daily the duties that made him an obvious Sagamore of the Wabash. His ability to approach difficult and complex problems with common sense and that famous smile was a gift from above. Davisson was a pharmacist in Salem and had held a license from the Indiana Board of Pharmacy for 40 years, according to Republicans at Indiana House. Steve Davisson has lived an extraordinary life of love, courage and service. Though small in stature, Steve was a giant serving his family, community, and state. He lived his life full of love and optimism, which made him a blessing to know. Steve will be dearly missed by me and everyone who had the privilege of knowing him, Indiana House President Todd Huston said in a post on the House Republicans Facebook page. Contact IndyStar reporter Carmel and Westfield Brittany Carloni at [email protected] or 317-779-4468. Follow her on Twitter @CarloniBrittany.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indystar.com/story/news/politics/2021/09/19/indiana-state-rep-steve-davisson-dies-cancer/8411416002/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos