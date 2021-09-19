Indya Announces Bollywood Star Shraddha Kapoor As First Brand Ambassador





Fashion house High Street Essentials, modern Indian clothing brand Indya, has signed Bollywood actor and style icon Shraddha Kapoor as the brand’s first ambassador. The star will be seen as the face of the brand, promoting its contemporary Indian clothing in various campaigns on media platforms. Indya, an omnichannel fast fashion brand, was born out of an idea of ​​giving ethnic fashion and design a makeover taking into account the lifestyle and changing needs and choices of the modern Indian woman who wants to update its traditional ethnic clothing with current elements and in line with what is happening from a world fashion point of view. Shraddha Kapoor, with his fashion choices and lively personality, was hired to communicate this brand philosophy. Commenting on the announcement, Tanvi Malik and Shivani Poddar, co-founders of Indya, said that Shraddha personifies the millennial Indian woman for whom our brand is independence-centric, aware and grounded in the fact that she is yet modern in its outlook. She truly exemplifies the confidence and determination of the free-spirited Indian woman. Our association with her is a step towards strengthening the bond with our customers and with millions of other women who will associate emotionally and sartorially with our brand. We are confident that her voice will inspire them to be bold, and comfortable with their fashion choices. We couldn’t be more thrilled to have her as the face of Indya. As the brand’s first ambassador, shares actor Shraddha Kapoor, Indya has reinvented Indian fashion by beautifully capturing the essence of what the modern Indian woman is looking for today. I’m always on the lookout for stylish clothes that I can just slip into and go in, and so my personal style preferences completely resonate with the , hassle-free essence of the brand. I am an Indian woman and I am happy to be associated with them. The announcement comes with the launch of the brand’s first campaign and digital film with Shraddha – Thats My Indya. Debunking common and unpopular views on Indian and traditional party wear, the campaign sets the tone for the brand’s modern Indian design philosophy and positioning.

