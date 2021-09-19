John Challis: All-round actor celebrated for signature sneer | TV comedy

The used car dealership that it would be wise to overtake at high speed is a social and cultural stereotype. However, the Rolls-Royce comedy of the profession was Terrance Aubrey Boycie Boyce, played by John Challis, who died at the age of 79.

Appearing in 33 episodes of the John Sullivans sitcom Only Fools and Horses (BBC One, 1981-2003), Boycie had amassed vast wealth by whipping up used vehicles that struggled to move forward as long as their odometers were turned back. .

Tall, loud and mustache, in flashy suits from which a pocket square foamed like a summer flower, he embodied the mobile-up Thatcherite entrepreneur that David Jasons Del Boy Trotter aspires to be. In a first episode, Boycie touted one of the brick-sized first-generation cellphones, and he often preached the business credo of the days of brand diversification; one of his most memorable subplots involved the diversification of Boycis into what were then called the Blue Movies.

The character, however, condescended and belittled the Trotters, his disdain showing, unusually for a sitcom figure, not in a slogan but a signature sound a long, high-pitched laugh of malicious triumph, often uttered around a large cigar, which became the most famous small-screen sneer of the era aside from Muttley, canine sidekick of villainous runner Dick Dastardly in the Wacky Races cartoon series.

Challis reprized the role in four series of The Green Green Grass (BBC One, 2005-2009), in which Boycie, after testifying against the Driscolls (the comic equivalent of the Kray brothers), hid in a large house. from Shropshire. the countryside. Challis also provided the filming location for the residence he had moved into with the proceeds of his fame Only Fools and Horses. One of the actors’ final on-screen portrayals was in last year’s feature-length documentary Boycie In Belgrade, in which he explored the unlikely popularity of the dubious Peckham auto salesman in Serbia, of whom Challis was named. honorary citizen.

Whatever his particular attraction to Serbs, Boycie entered the British sitcom hall of fame due to a combination of John Sullivans Dickensian’s talent for definitive characterization and Challiss’ ability to convey personality and motivations through the way someone stands, walks, talks and looks. One measure of his acting talent was how Sullivan was able to perform, as the show developed, with punch-laugh Boycies, introducing moments in which the cruel hoot slows down, calms down, and then dies. that the jubilant joker realizes that a laugh is upon him.

Such touches are a mark of the character actor who rarely gets leading roles but can turn a small role into a big impact on audiences and keep Challis in a regular job, mostly on television, from 1964 until until. that he recently fell ill.

He liked to cite as proof of versatility an occasion where he rehearsed the role of Jack the Ripper during the day and appeared as the Archangel Gabriel in the evening. He was, however, slightly more likely to be cast into evil roles than angelic ones. Tough and with the tones of South East London in his voice, he was well placed to play roles on either side of the thin blue line in a period of British history (1960s to 1980s) when cops and thieves were often visually and vocally (and sometimes morally) interchangeable.

In the late 1960s, Challis played the role of a gangster in the ITV drama series Big Breadwinner Hog on either side of the role of the cops in the BBC series Softly Softly and Z Cars. After making his ITVs Coronation Street debut as a thief who steals the purse of Salford’s matriarch Ena Sharples, he later reappeared as two different police officers.

Even her most beloved and lucrative role represented this tendency to be portrayed as men waving the long arm of the law or being glued to it. Challis had caught the attention of John Sullivan playing a flashy, sleazy Chief Inspector of Police in a 1980 episode of another Sullivan comedy, Citizen Smith. The writer was so impressed that he promised Challis a similar role in a future series, a commitment kept with Boycie.

The impact of Only Fools and Horses has been such that its regular cast has grown into a sitcom aristocracy, courted for appearances on other shows: Challis starred in longtime Spanish ITV sitcom Benidorm, as another confident geezer.

An elegant storyteller, Challis has monetized his collection of anecdotes as a guest talk show, on the after-dinner speech circuit, in two memoirs (Being Boycie, 2011 and Boycie and Beyond, 2012), and in shows. on tour.

Among his best stories were an audition by The Beatles for a role in one of their films (discussion stalled when he spoke about his personal preference for Rolling Stones music) and experience, as a member of the Royal Shakespeare Company in the 1960s, to appear on a morning of Twelfth Night as England played the 1966 World Cup Final at Wembley. According to Challis, the performers largely ignored each other and the audience, watching backstage where a technician had set up a TV. When the match entered overtime, the fifth act apparently set a world speed record for Shakespearean verses.

Challis would likely have told this story on a 2020-21 tour of UK theaters, the recent cancellation of which, for health reasons, ended the six-decade career of a hardworking actor with the talent to serve as an outfitter. of violin motors adored.