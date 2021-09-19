Angelina Jolie avoids following Hollywood stars on Instagram





Web office September 19, 2021

Angelina Jolie has racked up 1.4 million Instagram followers in less than a month since joining the Facebook-owned app. The Hollywood actress has only shared seven posts to reach over one million followers. Her fans expected the actress to follow some of her colleagues on Instagram, but Jolie has only followed three accounts so far. She follows the official accounts of the National Association for the Advancement of People of Color (NAACP), Doctors Without Borders and UNHCR, the United Nations Refugee Agency.

