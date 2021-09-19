ITV Family Fortunes: Gino D’Acampo’s unlikely role in Hollywood movie alongside Sacha Baron Cohen





Over the years, Gino D’Acampo has become known as the cheeky and lovable Italian presenter and chef. He appears regularly on ITV’s This Morning, but he recently landed the role of the Family Fortunes Revival host. But you might be surprised to learn that Gino has also starred in a Hollywood movie, alongside Ali G and Borat creator Sacha Baron Cohen. READ MORE:Gino DAcampos spent 2 years in prison for robbing the house of a famous pop star This year he appeared in the coming-of-age American computer animated fantasy film Luca. The TV chief voices a priest called Eugenio in the film. Luca takes place in a seaside town on the Italian Riviera and follows a young sea monster called Luca (voiced by Jacob Tremblay) who disguises himself as a human boy on dry land. Sacha voices Luca’s uncle Ugo Paguro, a sea monster resembling an anglerfish. Gino initially turned down the opportunity to be a part of the film.





It was very weird, Gino told the Pennsylvania Press Agency. They spoke to me about seven, eight months ago to do this little role in this animated film called Luca that Pixar and Disney did. At first I said no I didn’t want to do it because, you know what? It’s not the kind of thing I do. So I thought no, no, no, no, it’s really not for me, blah. I didn’t know anything about the movie which is the problem, he continued. So Disney and Pixar, they sent me the video for the movie and they said ‘Look at Gino, watch it and please see what you think’.





Gino stated that he watched the film and then fell completely in love with the main character, as well as the location, where he filmed an episode of his cooking series, Italian getaway from Ginos. So I thought, “Wait a second, I change my mind,” he added. “It’s filmed somewhere I’ve been, I know that very well, this little boy is just amazing, the story is about friendship and it’s all about Italian cuisine and the way Italians live their life”. And so I said, ‘This is it, I’m done, I don’t care, I want to do it. The film received a positive reception upon its release. On review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes’ website, the film has a 91% approval rating based on 280 reviews, with an average rating of 7.30 / 10. The consensus of the website’s critics reads: “Lightweight but imbued with contagious joy, the handsome Luca proves Pixar can play it safe while charming audiences of all ages.”

