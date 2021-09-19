Entertainment
Afghanistan devastated by war, united by Indian entertainment industry
It was the Indian entertainment industry that kept the flame of hope alive in Afghanistan. In every song and in every Indian artist, they see peace and happiness. Amidst the devastation, I saw hope shining in every Afghan eye and a smile on their faces. There was undoubtedly courage, valor and honor spread everywhere and in every soul. They look you in the eye and touch your heart with their simplicity and Shreen Choi (local version of Kehwa). It was during the trip that I felt this great urge to talk to them and I approached a dried fruit seller. I started asking for prices and told him his stuff was expensive. With a smile, he explained in broken Urdu / Hindustani with an ascension in Dari that it was a poor country. I asked him how much was he willing to sell Kishmish and Pista to a “mehmaan” in his country. He was silent for a while, then asked me if I was Hindustani and I said yes. I felt multiple and overwhelming feelings of joy, pride and honor at the same time when he said “Hindustani mehmaan ke liye to sab muft me dega. ‘India. All these days I continued to live their love and passion for India and Indian entertainment. One of the reporters from a TV station told me he felt bad about it. ‘comfortable if he didn’t watch Shahrukhs Devdas three to four times a week and then there’s this unprecedented pride they have for the megastar Amitabh Bachchan who immortalized the Afghan Pathan as Badshah Khan in his magnum opus Khuda Gawah. They don’t refer to Amitabh Bachchan as an Indian but as one of their own and revel in the stories of his time in Afghanistan while filming the film. India literally reigns over the hearts of the Afghans and I was quite proud of the fact that we have taken the world by storm, so far, with our artists and our love.
The Indian entertainment industry was present in every nook and cranny of Kabul. Even Khalid (name changed) the driver of our car was an Indian music fan and always had Hindi movie songs played in the car. He even managed to sing a few of them amid the stories he told us about the Taliban and the horrific six months he spent in captivity. The torture marks on his body that told the story of his captivity were nothing less than battle glories to him. It’s amazing how I was able to effortlessly converse and identify with them all and that too in a country so far away and separated by a vindictive neighbor. The answer may lie in history, when India and Afghanistan were neighbors. Anyone who has seen the famous soap opera Mahabharat would know that Kauravas’ mother was from Kandahar. The Sikhs too had integrated perfectly into the social system as a minority. From a distance, it is extremely difficult to make out an Afghan in the streets of Kabul. India is a dream for the Afghans. The mere mention of India lights up their eyes and immediately they all want to know a city called “Bambai”. In one of the lectures the following week, hosted by the then Afghan government’s Minister of Information and Broadcasting, we expressed our desire to strengthen the presence of a certain group of channels, to offer programs in Pashto and Dari and, ultimately, to be able to offer local programming via a channel dedicated to Afghanistan. Afghan officials praised India’s role in the development of Afghanistan and also shared with great affection the role played by Indian media and entertainment in their country. I was also surprised when I was politely advised in private to refrain from “praising” Pakistani artists. For a change, Pakistan was a hated word in an Islamic country. Afghans are much wiser today and two decades of war have taught them the difference between religion and terrorism against humanity of which they are also a part. At the time, even though Afghanistan was limping back to normal, he was much more mature in his social affairs, as condoms can even be seen being sold on the streets of Kabul, perhaps a rarity in an Islamic country. and then there was, probably the biggest money of all time. changing market on the side of the road stretching for a mile. Afghans in torn clothes with piles of banknotes changing and exchanging dollars and other currencies moving upward in a fearless environment without even a security person in sight. Something like that was unimaginable in India or anywhere else in the world. Another big surprise was to see many computer institutes painted all over the city reflecting the craze for learning American English. I also realized that Afghans can speak good English with a typical American accent. It comes naturally to them. I was hopeful that Kabul could be to Central Asia what India was to the world.
Then it was the gala that night in Kabul where Jagjit Singh was to perform. We were escorted to the famous auditorium of Kabul Polytechnic, built by Russians. It can seat around 2,500 people and by god there was more than that and double the number of people waiting outside willing to pay anything to get in. Every Ghazal sung by Jagjit Singh was popular and I was amazed to see a group of women take center stage, singing along with them. It was a hectic evening and so was I and in large part because it was Afghanistan that few people knew. A land that was part of my childhood memories and full of stories of my illustrious grandfather who ran a thriving Persian carpet factory in Kandahar, Peshawar and Ranchi, all of which was lost due to the atrocious partition and the ensuing devastation of 1947. The penultimate day in Kabul also took me to the great Behzad cinema, a ghost from the past that premiered French cinema from the 1950s to 1970s.
The flight back to Mumbai the next day was fun as usual, this time not because of the generosity of the crew but a technical failure in the air conditioning of the plane and we continued to pull the crew with our rapids. Maybe I knew the answer to why my friend Jitendra Bhargava hadn’t recognized my previous high praise text – he wouldn’t have believed it. However, during those peaceful few moments on the plane, I was sure I was proud to be a part of this great nation and to have been here among the people who have lived in an artificial hell for decades and who did not have not forgotten to smile. I also continued to weigh how different the geopolitical situation would be for the troika of India, Pakistan and Afghanistan if Rajiv Gandhi had supported Gulbuddin Hekmatyar in forming the government in Kabul. He had assured Rajiv Gandhi that he would in turn ensure that no foreign / Afghan terrorists ventured into Kashmir.
It was ultimately the Afghan terrorists who unleashed the first wave of terror in Kashmir in 1989/90. However, it is in such large lands that we are ashamed to abuse the freedom we have in India. Personally, I have already felt this when we lost the right to live peacefully at home in Kashmir and Kabul brought back all these memories and above all an assurance of my personal conviction – peace will prevail one day. As for my friends in Kabul, I say my prayers until I return to this great country soon enough.
(The writer is a media veteran and a bestselling author. The opinions expressed are personal. Concludes)
