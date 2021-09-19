John Cena repost photo of transformation of Arshad Warsi’s body, actor says he’s ‘pretty high’





After Arshad Warsi took to Instagram to share photos of how he got bloated for an upcoming project, the dramatic physical transformation caught the attention of internet users, with many comparing his physique to that of John Cena. . And now the American professional wrestler has sparked more discussion online after reposting Warsi’s photo.

“A long way to go, but I’m getting in shape for my next project,” wrote the Munna Bhai MBBS actor Warsi, posting two photos of him on his Instagram account. The photo, which has now gone viral on social media, shows Warsi flexing his muscles and showcasing his ripped physique. Here, looked: Once shared online, it didn’t take long for fans of the Bollywood actor, also known as “Circuit” from the popular 2003 comedy film, to take note of his drastic transformation. In no time at all, the post garnered over 1.5 lakh of likes and was inundated with netizens complimenting him on his hard work. Many social media users have also compared Warsi’s physique to that of Cena, known for his chiseled body. Interestingly, the viral photo and all the comparisons seem to have caught the eye of the wrestler himself, who later reposted the photo. While some wondered why Cena decided to repost the photo without a caption, many others, including desi fans and the actor himself, seemed very excited about it. “John Cena posted my photo on his Instagram page, I’m pretty pissed off about it,” Warsi tweeted, sharing a screenshot of Cena’s post. John Cena posted my photo on his Instagram page, I’m pretty pissed off pic.twitter.com/5eoFWYVPLt Arshad Warsi (@ArshadWarsi) September 19, 2021 Netizens also seemed excited about Cena’s decision to repost the photo, with some even joking that he was actually challenging Warsi to a fight in the wrestling ring. Good luck, Mr. Arshad, you are a source of inspiration to many …. keep up the good work [email protected] (@ Enigma3062) September 19, 2021 Two hard-working people who have earned the respect of their colleagues and the public to become show stoppers. SR Ramnarayan (@ SRRamnarayan1) September 19, 2021 wahh re circuit, ek Jadu ki jhappi in banta hai is baat pe! Vineet Sheikh Doshi (@chacha_in_dubai) September 19, 2021 He posted a photo but you don’t see his caption. pic.twitter.com/ZoMrAwH7rt Sitanshu Khanna (itSitanshu_Khanna) September 19, 2021 He indirectly challenges you to fight I am Dheeraj (Dheeraj_Deokar) September 19, 2021

