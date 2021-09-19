Actors detail party safe amid pandemic – The Hollywood Reporter

Yvette Nicole Brown was the first Emmy nominated star to walk the red carpet outside the Television Academy headquarters in North Hollywood on Friday night, the site of the artist nominees celebration.

The actress, recognized for a guest tour on HBO A black lady sketch show, arrived in a mask, took it off to pose for photos and quickly put it back on before speaking to reporters. “I don’t know anyone else, I want to live,” said Brown Hollywood journalist of its strategy this Emmy Awards weekend amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Guests at the celebration were required to show proof of vaccination, and media, publicists and TV Academy officials were required to wear masks on the mat while revelers could mingle without. “I’m going to Emmy parties this weekend and we have to be tested and I want to be respectful. I was tested this morning. I want to make sure I don’t catch anything tonight that I take with me wherever I go. I try to make the most of the weekend as best I can and still be safe.

This sentiment was shared by many nominated artists THR spoke on the mat, many of whom seemed cautiously giddy to be at a celebration in honor of the Emmys, especially on a weekend marked by only a small handful of events due to the ongoing pandemic. “It’s so good to be here” WandaVision explained candidate Kathryn Hahn. “It’s like we’re at a closing party or something, like we can finally see each other for the first time in a long time.”

She even joked that it would be an opportunity to check out “the kind of facial work people have had since the start of the pandemic, under their masks.” On a more serious note, Hahn said she looks forward to Sunday night’s show as it offers a chance to raise a glass to WandaVision colleagues and celebrate the Disney + show. “I hope we will all be seated together,” she said. “It also looks like high school. We keep wondering where each other’s tables are.

Many eyes will be riveted on the tables that welcome the Ted lasso crew. The show received a total of 20 nominations, including Outstanding Comedy Series and stars Brendan Hunt, Hannah Waddingham, Brett Goldstein, Phil Dunster, Jeremy Swift and executive writer-producer Jamie Lee all traveled to North Hollywood to meet join in the festivities.

“It’s a huge weekend,” Lee said of celebrating their Apple TV + success. “I can’t even believe we’re here because I started the show when it started. I was in the writer’s room and really loved my job. I loved going to work. I thought that was the most special part. The day after the premiere to find out that people love it and now we’re nominated? This part. I could never have imagined how the series would take off. Never in a million years. I just knew I really liked my coworkers. I mean, really, I really love my coworkers.

Dunster had just arrived from the UK and after checking into his hotel he immediately bumped into Juno Temple and Goldstein. “After seeing them, I was like, ‘Oh my god, my people, my family,'” he recalls. “It’s a real family feeling on the show and being able to be together again like this is very special, especially after the year we’ve had.”

Blackish Candidate Anthony Anderson examined the scene and said it was interesting to see the hub of outdoor celebrations and awards shows as a way to keep gatherings safe. “We’re taking care of it as best we can. This is our new normal, “the actor said.” I hope we can get over this bump, but it’s going to take some time. It will take effort from everyone from citizens to government to government. health care providers But by coming together I think we can do it.

Pose Outstanding theater star and actress Michaela Jaé Rodriguez has also expressed optimism about the idea of ​​raising a toast to the city while respecting the pandemic. “Protocols are important, so I wear my mask as much as I can. I’m not taking Miss Rona as a joke at all. Miss Rona is no joke – she has hurt a lot of people here. But I know my limits, I know my spaces and I just want to enjoy them. I’m going to do my best to stay masked, but still make the most of it because it’s a great weekend.

Bobby Berk, Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Chris Sullivan, Dallas Liu, Hannah Einbinder, Justin Hartley, Karen Fukuhara, Kerri Kenney-Silver, Kylee D. Allen, Laz Alonso, Miles Brown, Mychal-Bella Bowman, Thuso Mbedu, OT Fagbenle, Eliza Bennett, Brendan Scannell, Jessica Long, Bob Bergen and Patrika Darbo.

Another was Giancarlo Esposito. The veteran star received a fifth Emmy nomination in 2021, this one for his work on the Disney + series The Mandalorian, and while he’s watched an awards weekend before, he’s not taking anything for granted. “I’m not jaded enough to say ‘Oh, it’s just another day at the office.’ I love what I do and I have realized that I have received the gift of life. Every time I get a new script, every time I can work on a new character, I realize that I have been told. offered a gift and this gift fills me. To be able to celebrate the fact that I have shown myself in adversity and to celebrate my team who saw this dynamism and this creative inspiration in me. I want to celebrate them because they have me allowed to be, and that’s what I am. I’m really relaxed this year. I feel like I already won when I got the nomination.