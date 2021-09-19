BBC Countryfile: The famous actor uncle of Adam Henson of Fawlty Towers who also played the brother of Only Fools and Horses legend, David Jason

Adam Henson, 55, can often be seen working the farms on our TV screens.

Adam is a regular presenter on the BBC’s Countryfile and also appears as a helping hand on Channel 5’s Our Family Farm Rescue show.

If you don’t recognize the face of Adams, you might recognize the famous voice of the farmers.

He worked on BBC Radio 4 and gave advice and insight into the English farming world. He has appeared on shows such as On Your Farm and Farming Today.

Adam’s uncle might be more easily recognized for viewers who enjoy iconic British TV shows.

READ MORE: Adam Henson’s famous actor uncle who starred in EastEnders, The Bill and Downton Abbey

Adam is the nephew of Nicky Henson, a successful actor who has appeared on shows such as Fawlty Towers, Minder, Boon, Inspector Morse and A Touch of Frost.

Nicky played the role of Mr. Johnson in the Fawlty Towers episode “The Psychiatrist”.

In this episode, Sybil flirts with a young male guest named Mr. Johnson (who Basil says looks like an orangutan).

Meanwhile, two doctors arrive at the hotel and Basil is worried when he realizes that one of them is a psychiatrist.

He becomes obsessed with the idea of ​​finding a woman Mr Johnson slipped into his bedroom, but instead falls into several compromising situations with a beautiful young lady guest. His manic behavior infuriates his wife and alarms the psychiatrist.

Nicky once said that despite his 50 years as a professional actor, his gravestone will probably read “Here is Nicky Henson, he was on an episode of Fawlty Towers”.







(Image: BBC)



He received modest court fees and was told he could earn the same in rehearsal fees. With the worldwide success of the entire series, the prediction of residues has proven to be underestimated.

The actor had also appeared in guest roles in Heartbeat, Lovejoy and Doctors.

He also played Randolph Mepstead, the older brother of David Jason’s character in the pilot episode of the mid-1970s series Lucky Feller.

In February 2006, the late actor joined the cast of the BBC1 soap opera, EastEnders, as Jack Edwards, but left production towards the end of the year due to health concerns.

Nicky also made several appearances on the crime drama series The Bill, playing three different characters, in 1991, 1998 and 2007.





MyLondons brilliant new newsletter The 12 is packed with news, views, features and opinions from all over the city. Every day send yourself a free email around noon with 12 stories to keep you entertained, informed and uplifted. It’s the perfect read for lunch. The MyLondon team tells London stories to Londoners. Our 45 journalists cover all the news you need – from town hall to your local streets. Never miss a moment by signing up for The 12 newsletter here.

In 2010, he appeared as Charles Grigg, a former acquaintance of Carson the Butler, in one episode of the ITV period drama Downton Abbey and appeared in two more episodes in 2013.

The actor has also had a number of film and theater credits to his name, including George Clooneys Syriana in 2005.

Nicky struggled with health issues for the last few years of her life after being diagnosed with cancer in 2003.

He first underwent surgery to remove the tumors, but a few years later, in 2006, it was discovered that they had returned.

The actor has done a lot of work raising money for cancer charities, especially Marie Cure Cancer Care.







(Image: BBC)



In an interview with the Mirror the year before her death, Henson said, “I’ve been battling cancer for 18 years now, so it’s part of my life. Whatever happens, it happens. It’s not so much. fighting it is keeping a sense of humor. “

He sadly died of cancer at the age of 74 in 2019.

In the next episode of Countryfile, Anita Rani is in Herefordshire to uncover the secrets of the great hop revival and meet one of the last pickers to harvest hops by hand.

Countryfile continues Sunday (September 19) at 9 p.m., previous episodes can be caught on iPlayer.