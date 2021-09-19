Entertainment
2021 Emmys airtime, Hugh Jackman shows off his tap dancing skills
2021 Emmys: Date, Time and Live Stream of the Awards Ceremony in India
The Primetime Emmy Awards are an annual awards ceremony to recognize excellence in television. The 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards will honor the best prime-time television programming in the United States from June 1, 2020 through May 31, 2021, as chosen by the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. Emmys 2021 is slated to take place at LA LiveinDowntown Los Angeles, California, and broadcast in the United States by CBSandParamount +. The show will be hosted by Cedric The Entertainer, who will host the show for the first time. Read on for how to watch the 2021 Emmys in India.
Amy Schumer talks about recent surgery; Debra Messing, Padma Lakshmi wish her good luck
Stand-up comedian Amy Schumer took to Instagram to give her fans and followers an update on her life. She revealed that she had undergone surgery for endometriosis and gave details about it as well. Her beloved friends and celebrities, Debra Messing and Padma Lakshmi were among the many who sent their best wishes to her.
Hugh Jackman shows off his tap dancing skills on National Dance Day in the United States; To concern
LoganactorHugh Jackmant took to his Instagram account on Sunday and admitted he forgot about National Dance Day. However, he made up for it by posting a video of himself and his choreographer tap dancing for the Broadway cover of The Music Man. He shared a preview of his performance for the final with his fans. Read more.
Russian film crew will reach ISS before Tom Cruise; Announces take-off on October 5
Russia has once again overtaken the United States in the space race, as the premiere may become the first country to shoot a movie in space. According to media reports, Russian space agency Roscosmos will arrive at the International Space Station (ISS) ahead of Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise, who also had plans for the same. While Cruises’ ambitious cinematic collaboration with SpaceX and NASA is yet to be planned, the Russians are almost ready for liftoff next month.
Jennifer Lopez admits she “still feels like a stranger in Hollywood”
Jennifer Lopez is one of Hollywood’s highest paid actresses and has an impressive musical career under her belt as well. Lopez is considered a pop culture icon and is often described as a threatening triple artist, known for her singing, dancing, and acting. With a career spanning over 20 years, Jlo is one of the most famous celebrities around the world. In one of his promotional videos for his brand Jlo Beauty, the 52-year-old actor admitted that she still sometimes feels like a stranger to Hollywood.
(Photo: AP)
