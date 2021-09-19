10 anime starring voice actor Chris Patton

Chris Patton is a voice actor in over 100 shows, 23 movies and 12 video games. Dubbing is when the actor voices the main role or supporting characters so that the movie, show or game can be translated into another language. Patton’s career actually began in acting and singing in opera and musical theater at the age of 10.

One of his first dub roles was that of Naozumi Kamura in Kodocha (1996)and his first mainstream role was in 2003 as Sousuke Sagara inFull metal panic!Some of his most notable anime characters are in Dragon ball z, Pokemon, and Soul Eater.





ten Haikyuu !!

One of the most popular characters in Patton’s voice is probably Oikawa Tooru fromHaikyuu !!Oikawa is in his third grade at Aoba Johsai High and is the passer and captain of the Boys’ Volleyball Club. He starts off as one of the main antagonists and has become a fan favorite. Oikawa is affectionate, sometimes childish, and always smart when it comes to dealing with teammates and fans. Although he is very intelligent both on the volleyball court and in the classroom, he is eclipsed by his own idea of ​​becoming better than his enemies.

Haikyuu !!follows Hinata Shoyo’s journey to become one of Japan’s greatest volleyball players alongside his motley squad of teammates and even their rivals. Chris’ most impressive moments are when he portrays Oikawa’s grudge against Kageyama Tobio in such a way that the normally cool and mocking Tooru is shaken and more determined than ever to prove a point.

9 Fullmetal Alchemist

Also known as the “Ultimate Shield,” Greed can rearrange his body’s carbon and become diamond-hard, resistant to most weapons. He lives in luxury and apart from this naturally greedy nature, he cares about his subordinates.

Patton hadn’t voiced many villains by the time he was cast in 2003 as Greed. Fans recognize that Greed can be smart one moment and get intense right after. Patton’s vocal range is exemplary and it’s evident as he brings Greed to life.

8 Gintama

Gintamaaired from 2006 to 2010 and is one of Patton’s lead roles. The show is set in Edo-period Japan after the Amanta aliens overpowered the nation’s government on Earth and banned the carrying of samurai swords.

Patton’s character, Gintoki Sakata, still holds the heart of a samurai while leading his group of Yorozuya members on weird races. Gintoki is more than a shopping boy and becomes known as Shiroyasha, a sort of demon, due to his powerful sword mastery, silver hair, and “demon” facial expressions.

7 Soul eater

Kishin Asura is another rare character style for Patton as he’s another villain. Asura is a first generation God-like being who was created after many pure human souls were outcast and came to possess destructive power. Patton must have somehow portrayed great insanity as the physical embodiment of fear. Asura was erratic at one point but cool and recovered the next. This character required a balance even in the chaos.

Soul eaterfollows a group of students from Death Weapon Meister Academy, also known as Shibusen, where Death himself is their leader. They are trained to collect souls and protect Death City. The show premiered in 2008 and aired for one year.

6 PORTAL

Door: Jieitai Kanochi nite, Kaku Tatakaeriis based on the light novel series by Takumi Yanai and aired from July 2014 to March 2016. The show followed theThe Japanese Self-Defense Forces (JSDF) and the main character, Youji Itami, after the appearance of a portal allowing supernatural creatures and medieval warriors to enter Tokyo.

Patton voiced JSDF First Lieutenant and Youji Itami’s acquaintance, Akira Yanagida. Traveling alongside Youji in the “Special Region” could only create its own problems, but Patton must also maintain Yanagida’s mischievous demeanor.andto be an analytical soldier.

5 Chivalry of a failed knight

Chivalry of a failed knighttakes place “at a time and place where the soul can be turned into a weapon”. The show follows the Mage-Knights and the students. Patton’s character, Nagi Arisuin, arrives in the group after being raised in an orphanage after fighting a gang sent to kill him and the other children. He started out as a sane guy, who stands up for everyone, but fans quickly learn that it was all a ruse and that he was mostly heartless.

Nagi introduces herself in Episode 2 to her roommate on campus and notes, “My friends just call me Alice.” Patton helps fans recognize the cool LGBTQ + portrayal of Nagi because he describes himself as “a young girl born into a man’s body.”

4 Fullmetal panic!

Sousuke Sagara is the main protagonist of the light novel, manga and anime ofFull metal panic!He’s not used to functioning in mainstream society since being raised in a war-torn region to such an extent that he reacts recklessly, with outbursts, when things look suspicious.

Even in his paranoid mind, Sagara has the best interest at heart in those around him and with the help of friends he develops common sense and even a love triangle. Much like the other characters in Patton, Sagara is powerful and hardworking to the point. to pursue his goals no matter what.

3 The disastrous life of Saiki K.

The disastrous life of Saiki K.follows a psychic high school student, Kusuo Saiki, and how he navigates the fragile world with his supernatural powers. Chris Patton’s character Kusuke Saiki is Kusuo’s older brother and is a super-awesome inventor.

Kusuke, similar to Oikawa’sHaikyu !!,is proud and competitive. Specifically, he’s competitive with his brother Kusuo and even made a time machine to travel back in time to 20 years in an alternate universe to make Kokomi cry over Kusuo. He has an IQ of 218 and Patton is sure to express it whenever Kusuke is involved in a plan.

2 Sword art online

Sword art onlinebegan as a series of light novels by Reki Kawahara and the anime began airing in 2012. The show is set in 2022 and follows the updated virtual reality game “Sword Art Online”, where the powerful character principal, Kazuto Kirigaya, gets trapped and must escape before their avatar’s death causes them to die in the real world.

Known as Nautilus in the game, Patton’s character Nochizawa Eiji was a childhood friend of one of the 10,000 gamers trapped in SAO. Eiji also has a condition that does not allow him to use FullDive non-compliance machines for the VR system, making him a hindrance for teams. Patton masterfully captures Eiji’s lonely nature, intelligence, and honesty even as Eiji fights for his life and the lives of others.

1 Akame ga Kill!

Akame ga Kill!follows a merry band of assassins as they attempt to help a poor town and end up taking on an evil empire. Patton’s character, Run, was a member of the special police force known as Jaegers and the right-hand man of Esdeath, a high-ranking Imperial general.

A slightly different character than the one Patton usually voices, Run was calm and polite, rarely known to have outbursts. But like the other characters in Patton, Run was still very determined to achieve his goals. Be without mercyandpolite is not the easiest task, especially to represent through just one voice.

