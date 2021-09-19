Entertainment
The story of the relationship between Hollywood friends Jennifer Aniston and Courtney Cox for 14 years
The stars of “Friends” have been great friends since the beginning of the series. Their relationship has grown over the years and they are still best friends to this day.
From being the bridesmaid at Anistons wedding, to supporting her during her divorce from famous Brad Pitt, Courtney Cox is what you can call the friend you can always count on.
The pair didn’t have to put up with the pressure of being off-camera besties, because as all of the cast on “Friends” have said over and over, they all got along pretty well from the get-go.
GREEN AND GELLER’S FRIENDSHIP OFF CAMERA
Onscreen BFFs Rachel Green and Monica Geller Have a Great Connection in real life too much. When “Friends” hit the mark for the # 1 sitcom in the world and Aniston was the only one to land an Emmy, the feel didn’t seem to change.
There was a point where friends gathered to watch the weekly show. Kudrow and Cox started eating Jennifer Salad every day for lunch. A combination of chickpeas and turkey bacon with a salad that Aniston often ate.
Aniston share with More magazine in 2014 about her frequent bridesmaid and vacation companion:
There is absolutely no judgment in court. You will never feel scolded. She is extremely fair, ridiculously loyal and fiercely loving.
And they supported each other in many aspects of each other’s lives. In 2004, Cox asked Aniston to be godmother to his daughter Coco, and Aniston named Cox his bridesmaid during her wedding ceremony with Justin Theroux.
And as they say: friends are there for better or for worse. According to toe! Online, the couple had dined together just days before Aniston publicly announced his divorce from Theroux.
Best friend Cox was seen leaving the Anistons house two weeks later. A source tells E! that Cox has always been an unconditional support for Aniston.
THE OTHER FRIENDS
Maybe because the actors of “Friends” got along pretty well in real life from the start, it could have resulted in a great synergy between the actors. And the public felt it too.
The Six Eternal Friends, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc, Lisa Kudrow and Matthew Perry as well as Aniston and Cox have remained friends since the last episode aired in 2004.
While it is admitted on the HBO special Friends: The Reunion debuted in May that they haven’t seen each other in a while, the chemistry is pretty much still the same.
NO RESTART
The long-awaited special came to an end after 17 years of waiting for a reunion. In the emotional special, the actors recreated famous scenes during a tabletop reading and participated in a trivia game. Sadly, this was the last reunion fans are likely to see.
What if we got together? Well, that probably won’t happen again. Courtney Cox said:
We weren’t going to do it again in 15 years.
Cox had revealed that she would like a reunion for a “Friends” reboot. At least fans could see their favorite friends one last time, for the good old days.
