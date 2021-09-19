Tuacahn’s child actors talk about the ups and downs of professional theater

Editor’s Note This article is part of 150 Things To Do, a draft report and newsletter exploring the best of Utah. Click here to subscribe to the weekly 150 Things newsletter.

Every evening before the show, Jonathan Wagner gathers the children of the cast.

He encourages them and helps energize the group for performance; then they all pat each other on the back and say, I protect you, I protect you.

And then they all go wild on the Tuacahns stage in front of nearly 2,000 people and yes, the children themselves play all the instruments.

The show is School of Rock, which is playing now through October 22. Wagner stars as Dewey Finn, an aspiring rockstar who turns a class of prep school students into a rock n roll force to be reckoned with.

Wagner (who is not a child) made his Broadway debut as an understudy for the role he now plays in School of Rock. Like many adult actors who perform at Tuacahn each year, he is a member of the Actors Equity Association and (aside from the devastating effect of COVID-19 on the performing arts industry) occurs regularly in professional theaters across the country.

The pre-show ritual he conducts before each School of Rock performance in Tuacahn has become so beloved by the production’s child actors that three of them in separate interviews have spoken about it uninvited.

It’s important to tune in before the show so we know everyone is on stage, said Lydia Ricks, 14, who plays backing vocalist Marcy and liners as bassist Katie Travis and Summer Hathaway.

Adrienne Amanda Morrow, 14, plays drummer Freddy Hamilton and also stars as Katie Travis. She said that Wagner’s tradition helps her calm any nerves she might be feeling before taking the stage.

Everyone out there, if you ever get stuck or need help, they’re always there to grab or support you, she said.

Jordan Sullivan, 12, who plays tech-savvy student Mason Ward, said he also found the cast group to be calming before the shows. He added that it’s just nice to know that the other actors are behind him.

It’s no wonder that Lydia, Adrienne and Jordan appreciate the support of their fellow cast members. In addition to the responsibilities common to their age group, school, family and social life, they also deal with the pressures that come with performing with Southern Utah’s best-known professional theater. , which regularly recruits Broadway-level talent for its outdoor performances.

(Tuacahn) 14-year-old Lydia Ricks stars in Tuacahn’s 2021 production of “Annie”.

For some, like Lydia, it means being the face of multiple musicals. Lydia first got involved with Tuacahn in 2018, when she was chosen to play the main character of Matilda. This summer, she had the lead role in Annie. She’s not the only talented child in her family, nor her little sister, Penny Ricks, 11, currently plays Sophie, a student and roadie in School of Rock, her first Tuacahn play.

For others, like Adrienne, being in Tuacahn means leaving home for months. Adrienne arrived in southern Utah from her home in California in late May and currently lives in accommodation provided by Tuacahn with her mother. Her father comes every few weeks to see her play. Shell goes to school online while the show runs through October.

For actors like Jordan, musical theater is family business. Her parents, Shari and AJ Sullivan, pursued a theatrical career in New York and Los Angeles before moving to southern Utah to work with Tuacahn. Shari, a Radio City Rockette alumnus, started out as an actor before becoming an assistant producer, while AJ is now a stage manager.

Jordan has been performing at Tuacahn since the age of 4 and has now appeared in six shows. Her little brother, Hudson Sullivan, 8, is Chip’s understudy in Tuacahns Beauty and the Beast (until October 23).

The days can be long for Lydia, Adrienne and Jordan and their nights even longer. With several shows at the same time, their schedules are sometimes tight and complicated.

But neither of them uttered a word of complaint. Instead, they enthusiastically explain why they’re juggling all the stress and pressure: because they love musical theater.

Jordan said he enjoyed improving his voice and learning new skills like tap dancing; Adrienne said she likes to combine her talents on stage.

Lydia said it’s the cast members that make everything worth it, especially the other kids.

I feel like everyone in the cast is always so nice and professional, and I feel like I learn so much from adults and kids, she said. [The kids] are so great. You can always find a party when the kids are around.

To be involved

Lydia’s mother Ruby Ricks said her daughter had always been a singer, and she and her husband soon learned that Lydia had a knack for choosing songs for musicals. In 2018, when Lydia was 11, a voice teacher encouraged her to try for Tuacahns Matilda.

Ruby said she thought the audition was a long shot Lydias only previous experience was in a few community theater shows, and Shed never took dance lessons before this summer, but the next thing she knew , Lydia had been chosen as the main character.

After Matilda’s nationwide tour ended, Tuacahn was the first place the show was performed, according to the Theater Information website. Broadway World.

So it was really exciting for me to be able to be the face of Mathilde, said Lydia.

Since then, she has juggled a variety of music and dance lessons between school, family life, and other Tuacahn musicals. For School of Rock, his grandfather gave him bass lessons for his role as Katie Travis’ understudy.

Her summer was intense: for a period of six weeks, she rehearsed for School of Rock from noon to 6 p.m., then performed in Annie from around 8 p.m. Pinning the curly red wig before performances helped her make the mental shift from one musical to another, Lydia says.

Now, with back to school and rehearsals no longer taking her afternoons, Lydia said a typical day for her starts around 7 a.m., which can be difficult after late performances. She attends three class periods in person, then comes home for two online classes, which gives her some flexibility. She’s in grade nine this year, but she’s taking grade ten classes online in hopes of moving forward with her schooling.

Grades are a priority in our family, she says.

(Leavitt Wells) Adrienne Amanda Morrow plays drummer Freddy Hamilton in Tuacahn’s “School of Rock”.

For Adrienne, this summer has been more relaxed. As she is away from home, she is not currently involved in extracurricular activities like dance and music lessons, so she had plenty of free time after School of Rock rehearsals ended. Now she is attending online school and will be returning to her school in California, the Orange County School of the Arts, next semester.

Adrienne has stated that School of Rock is her first Tuacahn musical. She auditioned after a friend at a community theater show thought she might be a good fit for a production that requires its actors to perform live music.

She’s been a thresher for about three years, Adrienne said. His School of Rock character, drummer Freddy Hamilton, is usually played by a boy.

I think people find it really cool [that I play Freddy] because they usually don’t see girls playing the drums, she says.

For Jordan, there’s hardly ever been a time he hasn’t balanced acting with the rest of his life. Shari, his mother, said he was memorizing songs at the age of 2; when he was 4, Tuacahn was looking for more boys to be in The Wizard of Oz, and it became Jordan’s first Tuacahn show.

She added that she tries to be aware of Jordan’s limitations and what he wants. Once, while performing in A Charlie Brown Christmas in a community theater, he juggled musical engagements in addition to piano, flag football and school activities. Shari asked Jordan if she had programmed him too much, but her answer was an emphatic no. This belief did not change as he continued to play with Tuacahn.

[The kids] love each other and they love to play, Shari said.

Ruby, Lydias’ mother, echoed concerns about the tax schedule. Musical theater is something kids have to really want, she said, and it’s important for parents to listen if their kids say they don’t want to play anymore.

It’s so much work. It’s only worth it if you really like it, she says.

She also said she was grateful for the way Tuacahn protects her child actors. There are two kids arguing with the kids at all times, which keep her constantly updated, Ruby said. Children also have a changing room separate from the adult actors, and everyone is checked.

I feel like they provided a very safe environment for the kids, Ruby said.

Look ahead

(Provided by Shari Sullivan) Jordan Sullivan plays the genius of technology Mason Ward in Tuacahn’s “School of Rock”.

For Lydia, Adrienne and Jordan, the theater is their present, but their future can contain a variety of activities.

Adrienne said that when she is older she would like to practice a profession in medicine or law while working alongside.

Jordan is not sure yet what he would like to do when he grows up; for now, he is happy to continue playing, he said.

And Lydia said her future may contain a mix of acting and other jobs. Her father is a civil engineer and she might like to work for him one day. Maybe, she said, Shell will eventually earn theater and engineering degrees.

His advice for children who want to get into the theater? Go big with your character choices at the audition, but never come home, keep trying.

Make your character really tall no matter how tall he is [the role] really is and how many rows you have, because it doesn’t matter, she said. People go to the theater to escape real life. And so you have to bring the imagination and bring it all to the audience.

