See all Emmy-nominated shows | Entertainment





The 73rd Emmy Awards will be presented Sunday evening. See below for a list of nominees in major categories and check back for the winners throughout the night. Additional categories can be found here. Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie Paul Bettany, "WandaVision" Hugh Grant, "The Defeat" Ewan McGregor, "Halston" Lin-Manuel Miranda, "Hamilton" Leslie Odom Jr., "Hamilton" Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie Michaela Coel, "I can destroy you" Cynthia Erivo, "Genie: Aretha" Elizabeth Olsen, "WandaVision" Anya Taylor-Joy, "The Queen's Gambit" Kate Winslet, "Easttown Mare" Supporting actor in a limited series or movie Thomas Brodie Sangster, "The Queen's Gambit") Daveed Diggs, "Hamilton" Paapa Essiedu, "I can destroy you" Jonathan Groff, "Hamilton" Evan Peters, "Easttown Mare" Anthony Ramos, "Hamilton" Supporting actress in a limited series or movie René Elise Goldsberry, "Hamilton" Kathryn Hahn, "WandaVision" Moses Ingram, "The Queen's Gambit" Julianne Nicholson, "Easttown Mare" Jean Smart, "Easttown Mare" Phillipa Soo, "Hamilton" Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series Anthony Anderson, "Black-ish" William H. Macy, "Shameless" Michael Douglas, "The Kominsky Method" Jason Sudeikis, "Ted Lasso" Kenan Thompson, "Kenan" Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series Jean Smart, "Hacks" Kaley Cuoco, "The Stewardess" Tracee Ellis Ross, "Black-ish" Aidy Bryant, "Shriller" Allison Janney, "Mom" Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series Carl Clemons-Hopkins, "Hacks" Brett Goldstein, "Ted Lasso" Brendan Hunt, "Ted Lasso" Nick Mohammed, "Ted Lasso" Paul Reiser, "The Kominsky Method" Jeremy Swift, "Ted Lasso" Kenan Thompson, "Saturday Night Live" Bowen Yang, "Saturday Night Live" Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series Aidy Bryant, "Saturday Night Live" Hannah Einbinder, "Hacks" Kate McKinnon, "Saturday Night Live" Rosie Perez, "The Stewardess" Cecily Strong, "Saturday Night Live" Juno Temple, "Ted Lasso" Hannah Waddingham, "Ted Lasso" Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series Sterling K. Brown, "This is Us" Jonathan Majors, "Land of love" Josh O'Connor, "The Crown" Reg-Jean Page, "Bridgerton" Billy Porter, "Pose" Matthew Rhys, "Perry Mason" Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series Uzo Aduba, "In process" Olivia Colman, "The Crown" Emma Corrin, "The Crown" Elisabeth Moss, "The Handmaid's Tale" Mj Rodriguez, "Pose" Jurnee Smollett, "Land of love" Supporting actor in a drama series Giancarlo Esposito, "The Mandalorian" OT Fagbenle, "The Handmaid's Tale" John Lithgow, "Perry Mason" Tobias Menzies, "The Crown" Max Minghella, "The Handmaid's Tale" Chris Sullivan, "This is Us" Bradley Whitford, "The Handmaid's Tale" Michael K. Williams, "Land of Love" Actress in a Supporting Role in a Drama Series Gillian Anderson, "The Crown" Helena Bonham Carter, "The Crown" Madeline Brewer, "The Handmaid's Tale" Ann Dowd, "The Handmaid's Tale" Aunjanue Ellis, "Land of love" Emerald Fennell, "The Crown" Yvonne Strahovski, "The Handmaid's Tale" Samira Wiley, "The Handmaid's Tale" Exceptional reality / competition series "Fantastic race" "I have arrived!" "RuPaul's Drag Race" "Top chef" "The voice" Outstanding Variety Talks Series "Last week tonight with John Oliver" "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" "Conan" "The Daily Show with Trevor Noah" "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" Special variety (pre-registered) "Bo Burnham: Inside" "The American Utopia of David Byrne" "8:46" – Dave Chapelle "Friends: Reunion" "Hamilton" "A special from the west wing to enjoy when we all vote" Exceptional limited series "Wanda Vision" "Easttown Mare" "I can destroy you" "The Underground Railroad" "The Queen's Gambit" Outstanding comic series "Blackish" "Cobra Kai" "Emilie in Paris" "Hacks" "The stewardess" "The Kominsky Method" "Stylo15" "Ted Lasso" Outstanding Drama Series "The boys" "Bridgerton" "The crown" "The Handmaid's Tale" "Land of love" "The Mandalorian" "Pose" The-CNN-Wire & 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

