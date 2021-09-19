Akansha Ranjan Kapoor: I don’t live with fear of people | Bollywood





With each passing year we tend to learn something. For actress Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, this is the year she takes a step toward accepting her noisy self and finally letting go of the fear of being judged, which she says has taught her the true meaning of life. The actor, who turned 28 on September 18, is happy that she is getting wiser with each passing year. Over these years, I have learned to embrace my real self, including insecurities, 100%. I have a very loud personality, in general. I was someone who used to be careful if someone talked about me, I used to be, Oh my God. I am someone who talks or laughs loudly, Kapoor says, adding: I realized that it is important for you to be yourself and to overcome the fear of people. Kapoor, who made her acting debut with the web film Guilty last year, says there is simply no way to live any other way. People who don’t like you won’t like you even if you’re doing something that’s the best. So, you better do what you want, she adds. It’s her second birthday in the midst of the pandemic, and she celebrated it in London, with her friends. It was my best friend’s birthday last week so I decided to come here. London is my favorite city. After I finished my work, I just took a flight to the city. And I plan to do nothing here. In fact, I don’t do anything here, not even shopping. I relax, I walk in a park and I have coffee. Before, I didn’t do anything in Mumbai and now I don’t do anything in London, the actor quipped. However, she admits that traveling amid the ongoing pandemic has not been easy for her and that it came with plenty of testing and a mask throughout the flight. I was telling my friends that even though they were here the looming fear of the virus is there, as is quarantine. So things are not normal and normal at all, the actor says, hoping that Shell will finally get its first big screen release next year.

