Conor McGregor takes down hits at Hollywood party after red carpet brawl





Conor had fun at the smart birthday party (Photo: Backgrid) Conor McGregor seemed to be the life and soul of the party as he beat down with friends at a party in California, less than a week after his red carpet clash with Machine Gun Kelly. The injured UFC champion, who broke his leg in a fight with Dustin Poirer in early July, was throwing the party for Miami nightclub mogul Marc Robertss 62sd birthday party. Joining the birthday boy and a group of other guests at Harriets Rooftop, a bar in West Hollywood, the MMA fighter was laughing and chatting while enjoying the drinks on offer. Irishman Conor looked dapper in a crisp white evening shirt with cufflinks, dark blue dress pants and a matching blue velvet bow tie. Other attendees were also dressed in suits and ties, although Marc himself opted for a dark blue open-necked shirt. The atmosphere seemed rowdy but jovial as the group enjoyed themselves. Conor was happy to embrace the party atmosphere (Photo: Backgrid)

The group enjoyed the beating as Marc Roberts (R) quickly checked his phone (Photo: Backgrid) 33-year-old’s last public outing was a bit more high-key affair, as he wrestled with the rapper Machine Gun Kelly at the MTV Video Music Awards last Sunday. Although he claimed nothing had happened between the two and called MGK a little vanilla rapper, photos appeared to show Conor throwing a drink in the direction of the artists, which sparked the brawl. . Conor was pictured raising a closed fist in the air as security attempted to separate the UFC champion from the American rapper, whose real name is Colson Baker. In the aftermath, sources told Metro.co.uk that Colson asked for his security to be tightened and claimed the musician did not want to meet with the fighter due to some things Conor said and did in the past, although details were not shared. .

Conor was seen shortlisted at the VMAs (Photo: Kevin Mazur / MTV VMA 2021 / Getty Images for MTV / ViacomCBS)

Conor and MGK interacted at the event (Photo: Kevin Mazur / MTV VMAs 2021 / Getty Images for MTV / ViacomCBS) On the side of double lightweight champions, hesaid Entertainment tonight: Absolutely nothing [happened]. I do not know. He came, and I don’t know. I don’t know the guy. Nothing happened with me, I only fight real fighters, people who really fight, you know what I mean. I certainly don’t fight little vanilla rappers. I don’t even know the guy. I don’t know anything about him except he’s with Megan Fox. Conors’ latest release came shortly after he revealed that his upcoming four-part documentary on Netflix, of which he is the executive producer, is set to begin airing in January 2022. More: UFC

I'm contractually locked into 4 hour-long episodes that I have to produce for Netflix right now, Conor wrote on Twitter. What gives or takes, I have already done. 1st episode an hour by January easy. Christmas gifts, Im Santy ho ho ho.

MORE: Nick Cannon Claims He Wasn’t At MTV VMAs With Ashanti As He Introduces Murda Count Harlem Alter-Ego Rap



