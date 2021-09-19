For creators, Hollywood is just a dream

YOU shouldn’t be watching, says Dr Madeleine Swann (La Seydoux) flirtatiously. Well, you shouldn’t look like that, replies a loving James Bond (Daniel Craig). It’s a scene from Sam Mendes Spectrum (2015). Madeleine is in a bespoke ethereal sea foam dress, Bond in a white tuxedo.

She was traveling. This light green dress she wore on the train was specially designed for her. I wanted a dress she could roll up and be glamorous and breathe in, costume designer Jany Temime (Dragon House, Judy, Harry Potter series) told Bloomberg.com, adding that of all Madeleines clothing, I liked the green dress and tuxedo the best, she said. She had this dress. He had that white tuxedo on. They are in Morocco, on a train, which is an amazing look. Together, they form a dream couple.

GHOSTLY. SPECTRAL.

THIS dress, one of the most unforgettable dresses ever worn by a Bond Girl, was designed by Lesley Mobo for Ghost, a British fashion label founded in 1984. The floor-length satin dress, called Salma, features a back balaclava and hooded sleeves. and boat neck. This enhanced the Gallic allure of Seydoux, who played the role of a cutting edge psychiatrist and daughter of assassins.

It was part of the classic Ghost collection. But we updated it when new owner Touker Suleyman of British Dragons Den asked me to help me relaunch the brand, says Mobo, who was born in London and born in Aklan. My first point was therefore to redesign and relaunch the basic collection. It took a long time to develop the collection as the fabrics were also specially designed for Ghost. He used a special technique of boiling a fabric to shrink it and give the dress the vintage look of a dress cut on the bias.

MICHAEL CINCO for Mila Kunis in Jupiter Ascendant.

CLINT RAMOS for Jennifer Hudson in Respect. MGM STUDIOS

The brand’s internal PR organized the entire marketing team to coordinate with costume designer Specter. I remember I was in Manila with my mom and my brother when we saw the huge La poster. I was proud of myself and the whole team for it, Mobo recalls. It was like a dream come true, really. I made my brother and mom proud, but I wish my dad was alive to see him back then. I think he would have been so proud of me because he was a huge James Bond fan. He made me discover old films, like we only live once and The golden finger.

Just like that is luck and a bit of PR magic, Mobo muses. But what I love is that the dress was all over the world on massive posters and it was in the iconic train scene from the movie. So it was good for Ghost in the end, and I felt like I had done my job for the brand.

SCIENCE FICTION. HAUTE COUTURE.

The impalpable Michael Cinco also had a dazzling year in 2015. His haute-couture creations seen in Lana and Lilly Wachowskis Jupiter’s ancestry, about a young woman [Mila Kunis as Jupter Jones] who discovers her fate as heir to the intergalactic nobility and must fight to protect the inhabitants of Earth from an ancient and destructive industry; and American Horror Story: Hotel, the anthology horror television series created by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk, where Lady Gaga plays the Countess, a bloodsucking fashionista. (In 2018, Cinco also dressed Kris Aquino as the haughty Malay princess Intan in Crazy Rich Asians.)

Cinco created Jupiter’s wedding dress in a climactic scene, where she is forced to marry Titus Abrasax (Douglas Booth) before Caine Wise (Channing Tatum) thwarts the ceremony. The Milas wedding dress was tailor-made, says the Samar-born, Dubai-based designer. I was contacted by costume designer Kym Barrett, who asked if I could help her design the costume for the wedding dress. She saw my dress in Swarovski magazine and immediately looked for me in the Swarovski company files.

Among the designs submitted by Cinco, Barrett (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Aquaman, The Matrix and Romeo + Juliet) selected three for the film. All the costumes I made were paid for. First, she asked me to create a dress in yellow for a stage. For the second, she asked me to create the dress she saw in the magazine [both dresses were ultimately not used]. The last one was the wedding dress but I didn’t do the headdress.

The ravishing creation is a nude illusion dress encrusted with Swarovski with swirling embroidery and huge floral appliques to the bodice and all over the hem. I was so excited and upset when I saw my dress in the movie, Cinco says.

The photos Barrett saw in Swarovski magazine were from his The Impalpable Dream of Aphrodite 2011 collection: I did the Red Charity Gala, then the next day I flew to New York to attend the WGSN Fashion Awards where I did won the Breakthrough Designer Award, then the next day I returned to Manila to do my Philippine Fashion Week show. After two days, I paid homage to 50 years of Slims.

RESPECT LEADS TO RESPECT.

Aretha Franklin, the queen of soul, was a larger than life genius. As an artist and activist, she was the voice and embodiment of Black Excellence. She was also a tortured soul. So when Tony Award-winning costume designer Clint Ramos was tasked with dressing Oscar-winning actress Jennifer Hudson for the biopic directed by Liesl Tommy The respect, he told Variety.com that he always had in mind, how did she use clothing as armor or as a distraction from her trauma?

Born in Cebu, New York, Ramos is an alumnus of the Philippine High School for the Arts, Diliman University of the Philippines, and New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts. He has created costumes and set designs for several theatrical productions around the world (including Tanghalang Pilipino), obtaining nominations for his work. Respect is perhaps his most publicized project to date, and Hudson (selected by Aretha) his most ardent collaborator.

Aretha was a much-photographed star, but much of the film imagines what could have happened outside of this public figure. It was the biggest challenge. What did she wear when she was struggling with alcoholism or when she was really disappointed with her marriage? These are the things that kept me awake at night, not the dresses and the glamor, although reimagining these beautiful outfits was really fun, Ramos told Vogue.com.

One of Aretha’s favorite outfits that Ramos recreated is the Amsterdam dress, a metallic gold number that she must have bought off the shelf. It’s also the one used in the movie poster. This is one of the times when you can appreciate that sewing is [touched] by very little technology. Everything is handmade. You see the work and the craft, he told Variety.com. I loved the geometric pattern and the way it created a mesh around her body. I decided to do something softer and something that would hold onto her curves better. It was then that we decided to bead it but diagonally so that it brushes the body. It is very heavy and weighs around 40 pounds. Its very pale pink and champagne pearls are covered with Swarovski crystals.

Images courtesy of SONY PICTURES and WARNER BROS.