Anuvab Pal, Soho Theater. Empire and Bollywood collide
Anuvab Pal may be a new name for some UK audiences (although many know him from the global satirical podcast The Bugle), but he is well known in his native India. And it is with a disillusioned look at Indian history and the British role within it that he begins his show. Democracy and disco dancing, which he previously brought to the Edinburgh Fringe in 2019.
Pal introduces himself, saying he looks like he works for HSBC in risk management, but in reality he has fun and thought-provoking gags about the India-Britain relationship. It takes us through Partition (the original Brexit), the days of the Empire and its long list of posh old schoolchildren who ruled the country, and then further to the East India Company, which effectively ruled the country. India at one point.
It’s a strong and light material, and I wish it were the same for the rest of the series, as Pal puts a lot of time and energy into telling what is essentially a shaggy dog story.
disco dancer is a 1982 Bollywood film written by Rahi Masoom Raza and directed by Babbar Subhash, which the proud director called a drama but which Pal certifies to be a comedy because its script is so absurd.
Pal tells the complicated tale, assigns various characters to audience members so that we can more easily follow the winding plot, and then after a while and seeing a few clips asks us to vote on whether we are okay with it. with him or the manager.
The director was, Pal tells us, so upset that he made comedy with his work that he sued him, using a little-known law instituted by one of the chinless wonders Pal referred to. earlier.
It’s a good reminder, and Pal is a good storyteller, but the reward for the disco dancer segment as it is, when it finally comes is painfully weak and thrown away. And then, in jarring sequence, the comic tells how Zoom has taken over our lives over the past 18 months.
Pal is an endearing and sympathetic stage presence, qualities that are just enough to get the show through. But it needs a good editing.
Anuvab Pal presents various club dates until October 17th
Read more about comedy on theartsdesk
