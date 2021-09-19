Developing our entertainment industry to deter our youth from criminal activity – Osakuade tells FG





The federal government has been urged to promote and develop the Nigerian entertainment industry to increase its revenue generation. UK-based Nigerian artist Mr Busayo Osakuade, who provided advice, said the industry tends to propel the country’s foreign income, which can help turn around the country’s debilitating economy. The Afao-Ekiti-born afro beat star also said that many Nigerian youth engaged in internet fraud and other criminal activities could have been lucratively engaged in entertainment, had the government made the attractive sector. The mechanical engineer turned musician spoke to Ado Ekiti in an interactive session with reporters on how best to grow the Nigerian entertainment industry to discover talent and elevate them to stardom. According to him, “the Nigerian government should find a platform to attract more artists, especially upcoming artists. Music is fast becoming one of our best exports and through online streaming Nigerians can actually make money in dollars and export their music. “Internet fraud should not be an alternative for our young people. We need to create a conducive environment for them in music because many of our young people are very talented and the government should encourage them through sponsorship and the fight against piracy to boost the industry, ”he said. Speaking about the industry’s decadence, Osakuade expressed his displeasure with the way some artists were not honoring their contracts with record companies. He said the court system also indulges leniency in breaching contracts, as it takes an enormous amount of time to process cases arising from such a criminal act. The artist said he is doing good feats in music in the United States despite his mechanical engineering degree from Ekiti State University and his graduate degree in renewable energy from the University of Reading, UK. “I’ve been singing my whole life, but I made it my career about four years ago. Financial inability and inability to secure a recording contract delayed the start of a full-time music career. “I used to listen to dancehall when I was a kid. Shakademus and Pliers, Shaba Ranks, Buju Banton, among others, inspired me. . Basically afrobeats have become my favorite kind of music. “Musically, Michael Jackson, The Lighthouse Family, Seal and a few others are my role models.”

