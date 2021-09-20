Entertainment
Kartik Aaryan loses his way to Panchgani, the cop chooses to take a selfie instead. Watch | Bollywood
- Kartik Aaryan got lost on the way while driving in Panchgani after taking the wrong turn. Luckily there were a few cops to help him out, but first they took a selfie.
POSTED ON SEPTEMBER 19, 2021 8:21 PM IST
A video of Kartik Aaryan has surfaced on social media showing him in his car, not knowing where to go. The actor was driving in Panchgani when he took a wrong turn and got lost.
In the video, Kartik is seen in the driver’s seat, looking confused. Someone behind the camera asks him where he’s going and Kartik says he was supposed to take the last right. When the person who filmed the video said Kya yaar aap bhi (Not you too), Kartik asked him why everyone had decided to follow him. +
Kartik then spotted a few police officers approaching their car and spoke in a low voice to the cameraman. However, instead of asking Kartik what was wrong, the cops decided to click a few selfies with the actor. Kartik did so with a smile but the cop asked him to take off his sunglasses. When asked if he was late for the shoot, Kartik laughed and said “no”.
The actor also shared photos of Panchgani on Instagram Stories. He is shooting his next film Freddy there with director Shashank Ghosh. Kartik recently finished filming the climactic scenes from Freddy and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.
Read also : Kartik Aaryan responds to a fan who offers him 1 lakh for an answer, get 10 million offers for marriage
In Freddy, Kartik plays opposite Alaya F, while in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, he plays alongside Kiara Advani. Apart from these, Kartik has other projects in the works, including Ram Madhvani’s Dhamaka, Sajid Nadiadwala and Namah Pictures’ musical love story which was previously titled Satyanarayan Ki Katha and Hansal Mehta’s Captain India.
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is the sequel to the 2007 psychological horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa. The comic supernatural thriller will be directed by Anees Bazmee, unlike the first which was directed by Priyadarshan. The first part of the film was a remake of the Malayalam blockbuster Manichitrathazhu and starred Akshay Kumar in the lead role, other actors including Vidya Balan, Shiney Ahuja, Amisha Patel and Rajpal Yadav.
close
|
Sources
2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/entertainment/bollywood/kartik-aaryan-loses-way-in-panchgani-cop-chooses-to-take-selfie-instead-watch-101632060752070.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]