Kartik Aaryan loses his way to Panchgani, the cop chooses to take a selfie instead. Watch | Bollywood

A video of Kartik Aaryan has surfaced on social media showing him in his car, not knowing where to go. The actor was driving in Panchgani when he took a wrong turn and got lost.

In the video, Kartik is seen in the driver’s seat, looking confused. Someone behind the camera asks him where he’s going and Kartik says he was supposed to take the last right. When the person who filmed the video said Kya yaar aap bhi (Not you too), Kartik asked him why everyone had decided to follow him. +

Kartik then spotted a few police officers approaching their car and spoke in a low voice to the cameraman. However, instead of asking Kartik what was wrong, the cops decided to click a few selfies with the actor. Kartik did so with a smile but the cop asked him to take off his sunglasses. When asked if he was late for the shoot, Kartik laughed and said “no”.

The actor also shared photos of Panchgani on Instagram Stories. He is shooting his next film Freddy there with director Shashank Ghosh. Kartik recently finished filming the climactic scenes from Freddy and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

In Freddy, Kartik plays opposite Alaya F, while in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, he plays alongside Kiara Advani. Apart from these, Kartik has other projects in the works, including Ram Madhvani’s Dhamaka, Sajid Nadiadwala and Namah Pictures’ musical love story which was previously titled Satyanarayan Ki Katha and Hansal Mehta’s Captain India.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is the sequel to the 2007 psychological horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa. The comic supernatural thriller will be directed by Anees Bazmee, unlike the first which was directed by Priyadarshan. The first part of the film was a remake of the Malayalam blockbuster Manichitrathazhu and starred Akshay Kumar in the lead role, other actors including Vidya Balan, Shiney Ahuja, Amisha Patel and Rajpal Yadav.