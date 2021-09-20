Niecy Nash’s Hollywood Glam Look Is What The Emmys Red Carpet Needed





Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen – Season 18 Source: Bravo / Getty Niecy nash is heading to the 2021 Emmy Awards in an all black look and she is absolutely gorgeous! The 51-year-old actress posted on the Gram before heading to the annual awards show in a super sexy and tight black Chiara Boni La Petite Robe dress. The dress showed off Niecy’s best features and flowed just below her knees to give her a subtle yet gorgeous train. She paired the look with pearl necklaces, including a gorgeous Chanel necklace that matches her look perfectly. She wore her hair in big, old Hollywood glamor curls and wore a gentle flapping on her face that only enhanced her natural beauty. Check out the gorgeous look below. Claws The star also took to Instagram to show us her glam prep, posting a video with her hairstylist as she got ready for the night. Guys, I’m heading over to the Emmys, she said in a video as her hairstylist put the finishing touches on her locs. She then gave us the big reveal on her IG page, sharing her Hollywood glamor-inspired look from all angles, and even giving us some selfies with some of her famous friends (and Emmy attendees) such as Terri Vaughn, Tichina Arnold. and Cédric the Animator. Think it’s safe to say that Niecy is absolutely the Queen of the Emmys as she always comes out as one of the best dressed of the night! As she prepared to show off her look for tonight, she took to IG earlier today to remind us of her old Emmy looks that still live rent-free in our minds. Both looks were designed by Christian Siriano and featured a side train, which Niecy said she loves. These are two of my favorite Emmy looks from @csiriano I love a side train and a bob, she captioned the photo. Honestly, we can’t even decide which one we like the most because Niecy absolutely kills him in all three looks! Beauties, which look of the Emmys is your favorite? Do not miss #LoveWins: Niecy Nash Announces Marriage To Jessica Bett Via Instagram Niecy Nash and her ripped waist own the #PillowChallenge

