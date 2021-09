Watch the 2021 Emmys Red Carpet Live Stream – The Hollywood Reporter

Before the 2021 Emmys kick off, the nominees and presenters for the evening are expected to walk the red carpet. Fans can see all the action on E! Live News broadcast, featuring pop culture expert Naz Perez. After last year’s Emmys were forced to go largely virtual amid the coronavirus pandemic, this year’s show is taking place in person, but the guest list is limited and all attendees must be vaccinated and present a negative COVID-19 test. The awards show also traded in its long-standing location, the Microsoft Theater, for an air-conditioned tent on the event’s deck at LA Live, directly behind the Microsoft Theater, which will allow for more socially distant seating. Cedric the Entertainer is set to host the show, which will air live on CBS and the ViacomCBS streaming service Paramount + from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. PT. Emmys presenters include Annaleigh Ashford, Awkwafina, Anthony Anderson, Angela Bassett, Adrien Brody, Stephen Colbert, Jennifer Coolidge, Misty Copeland, Kaley Cuoco, Michael Douglas, Ava DuVernay, Beanie Feldstein, Allyson Felix, America Ferrera, Taraji P. Henson , Ken Jeong, Mindy Kaling, Gayle King, Dan and Eugene Levy, LL Cool J, Annie Murphy, Catherine O’Hara, Dolly Parton, Sara Paulson, Jada Pinkett-Smith, Amy Poehler, Ellen Pompeo, Billy Porter, Michaela Jaé ( Mj) Rodriguez, Seth Rogen, Tracee Ellis Ross, Yara Shahidi, Hailee Steinfeld, Patrick Stewart, Wilmer Valderrama, Kerry Washington, Rita Wilson, Bowen Yang and Catherine Zeta-Jones. The Queen’s Gambit won nine awards in three creative art ceremonies this past weekend and is up for a number of additional awards on tonight’s main broadcast. The crown and The Mandalorian won the most Emmy nominations this year with 24 nods each, followed by WandaVision with 23 nominations and Ted lasso with 20. Watch the red carpet live below.

