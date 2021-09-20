‘Dune’ and ‘No Time to Die’ get China release dates – The Hollywood Reporter





Dune and No time to die have secured coveted release dates in China Denis Villeneuve’s sci-fi epic launches in China on October 22, with the 25th Bond film debuting a week later on October 29. Reaching a China release date is a huge boost for both Dune and No time to die. Delayed several times, both films saw their box office prospects severely constrained by the pandemic. Due to earlier and tighter pandemic-era lockdowns, China also emerged as the world’s largest cinema market in 2021, well ahead of North America. Eon’s James Bond franchise has done respectable and steadily growing business in China. Sam mendes Spectrum made $ 83.5 million in 2015, and Fall from the sky grossed $ 53 million in 2012. Going back to Daniel Craig’s first two outings as 007, Quantum of Consolation made $ 20.6 million in 2008 and Casino Royale $ 11.7 million. However, back then, the Chinese market was a fraction of the size it is today. Direct comparisons for Legendary / Warner Bros. ‘ Dune are more difficult, but Villeneuve’s two previous big-budget sci-fi films have done little business in China. 2016 Arrival made $ 15.9 million, and 2017 Blade Runner 2049 made $ 11.7 million. But the general popularity of sci-fi in China and its elements designed for the Imax works in the film’s favor, with the widescreen format being in high demand despite the higher ticket prices. Another possible advantage for Dune is that the Legendary co-producer is owned by the Chinese conglomerate Wanda, which also owns one of the largest cinema chains in the country, guaranteeing the film a good number of screens and geographical coverage as well as marketing support. Dune launched at the international box office this weekend, opening at $ 36.8 million in 24 markets and 7,819 screens. Russia leads international ticket sales with $ 7.6 million, followed by France ($ 7.5 million), Germany ($ 4.9 million) and Italy (2 , $ 6 million). Of interest, DuneTicket sales for Imax represented 10 percent of the film’s total international participation. Next weekend, Dune will continue its international expansion, opening up to the Middle East, before expanding into smaller markets in mid-October and then debuting worldwide on October 22, including in North America where it will be released on the day and date on HBO Max. It should be noted that outbreaks of COVID-19 cases continue to impact international markets like Australia, Japan and Korea. Cary Fukunaga No time to die, Craig’s latest release as Bond, launches in North America on October 8.

