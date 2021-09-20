Former K-pop Girls’ Generation star Jessica Jung on new plans, pandemic

Former Girl’s Generation member singer and actress Jessica Jung arrives at the Palm Angels fashion show during New York Fashion Week on February 09, 2020 in New York City. Gilbert Carrasquillo | GC Images | Getty Images

South Korean pop star Jessica Jung is perhaps best known for being a former member of the K-pop group Girls’ Generation, but she has now entered the business world as the owner of her own brand of fashion, White & Eclare. Describing herself as an “explorer”, the 32-year-old singer-turned-entrepreneur said the transition from entertainment to fashion was “natural”, adding that she “had many followers in the fashion world.” With over 9.9 million Instagram followers under her belt, being a social media influencer has proven to be a full-time commitment. His secret? “You have to be genuine and you have to have a character for yourself. Then there’s a bond that builds between you and your followers. That’s how it grows,” she told Inside. CNBC e-commerce. Jung also gave his fans credit for his success. “I’m very lucky because my career actually started at a time when social media was just starting to take hold. My fans and I started building it together.”

Social media influencer

Jung said it can be difficult at times, especially when he’s looking for a break from work. “Social media is so fast you just need to keep pace.” When it comes to being the face of a brand, maintaining a personal connection with followers is crucial for Jung, who has been named Global Brand Ambassador for a cosmetics company. Revlon in 2020.

She said a good mix of branded content and personal social media content helps. “If I have branded content that I need to post, I post it. Then I would definitely post some authentic daily activities and daily fashion, things that my fans and followers would really want to see,” Jung said. According to a “Social salary calculator“by music license platform Lickd.co, social media influencers with over 100,000 Instagram followers can typically earn over $ 4,000 per Instagram post.

Jung also has concerns about social media. “It can cause insecurities for people,” she said, referring to the “like” button on social media platforms. “I have seen this happen to a lot of people around me.”

Life during the pandemic