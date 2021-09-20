Entertainment
‘Ted Lasso’, ‘Crown’ among first-time Emmy Award winners – Daily Local
By LYNN ELBER
LOS ANGELES (AP) – Wellness comedy “Ted Lasso” started off on a high note at Sunday’s Emmy Awards, with teammates Hannah Waddingham and Brett Goldstein taking home the evening’s top honors.
A hot Waddingham, winner of the Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Award, said that series star and producer Jason Sudeikis “changed my life with it, and more importantly, my little girl’s life.” .
Goldstein, who won the matching award for supporting actor, said he promised not to swear and mimed or was muted for a few seconds, then called the show a “privilege and pleasure “of his life.
Gillian Anderson and Tobias Menzies from the British royal drama “The Crown” were honored for their supporting performances.
Anderson, who played the role of British political leader Margaret Thatcher, used her acceptance speech to thank her 20-year-old manager for her mentorship and for believing in her talent before her.
Menzies, who plays Prince Philip, did not attend the ceremony, which included a rally in London for the nominees of “The Crown”.
Before announcing the category winner, presenter Kerry Washington greeted fellow nominee, Michael K. Williams of “Lovecraft County”. Williams died on September 6 at the age of 54.
“Michael was a brilliantly talented actor and a generous human being who passed away far too soon,” Washington said.
Julianne Nicholson and Evan Peters won the award for Best Supporting Actor for the “Mare of Easttown” limited series, on crime and family dysfunction.
“The script was ‘true to the horror and beauty of ordinary people’s lives,’ especially the lives of women,” Nicholson said.
She and Peters both greeted star Kate Winslet.
“Dude, you’re good at acting. But it turns out you’re good at taking care of an entire production, ”Nicholson said.
The show opened with a musical number featuring host Cedric the Entertainer rapping a modified version of Biz Markie’s hip-hop hit “Just a Friend” with lyrics like “TV, you got what I did. need “. LL Cool J has walked away from the public as stars like Rita Wilson, Mandy Moore and other loose verses celebrating the extent of television.
Seth Rogen presented the top prize, pouring cold water on the party mood by noting the Emmys were standing in a giant tent. “There are far too many of us in this little room,” he exclaimed in what seemed like an attempt at humor that fell flat.
“Why is there a roof? It’s more important to have three chandeliers than to make sure you don’t kill Eugene Levy tonight. This is what has been decided.
The show’s producers have promised the show will be a party for everyone. But it could be much more rewarding, even historic, for some.
This includes the Netflix drama “The Crown” and the Apple TV + comedy “Ted Lasso”. Each is considered a Sunday favorite for Best Series honors in their respective categories, and their castings have received loads of nominations.
More than streaming shows would benefit. Wins in the Best Drama and Comedy Series categories would mark a first for streaming services and further strengthen their growing dominance, much to the chagrin of competitors.
But the television industry as a whole, including broadcast networks that still air popular shows but are largely eclipsed at the Emmys, will be in the spotlight, say officials for the CBS-broadcast event.
“Sometimes, programs that can be described as ‘niche’ leave with the prices and a lot of people…. go, ‘What is this?’ Said Ian Stewart, executive producer of the ceremony with Reginald Hudlin. “So we’ve been really mindful of that and bringing in some big stars that everyone knows and loves.”
Ellen Pompeo of “Grey’s Anatomy,” Tracee Ellis Ross and Anthony Anderson (“black-ish”), and LL Cool J (“NCIS: Los Angeles”) are among the presenters.
About 500 people attended the Emmys in downtown Los Angeles, with fashion star Billy Porter sporting large wings attached to the sleeves of his black pants and Sudeikis walking the red carpet in a soft blue velor suit. .
The producers’ ultimate goal is an upbeat ceremony and recognizing how much television has grown in importance during the pandemic and its lockdowns.
Top nominees include British royal drama “The Crown” and Star Wars spinoff “The Mandalorian”, which received 24 nominations each.
On the comedy side, the well-being comedy “Ted Lasso” rivals “black-ish”; “Cobra Kai”; “Émilie in Paris”; “Hacks”; “The stewardess”; “The Kominsky Method” and “PEN15”.
Other contenders for the drama series include former winner “The Handmaid’s Tale” and “Lovecraft Country”, which was canceled after just one season but gave a nod to actors Jonathan Majors, Jurnee Smollett, Aunjanue Ellis and Williams.
They are part of a diverse group of applicants. Of the 96 acting nods for the drama, comedy, and miniseries, nearly 44% – a total of 42 nominations – went to people of color. Their increase echoes changes in the US population, with the number of people identifying as white declining for the first time in census history.
___
Associated Press editor Amanda Lee Myers contributed to this report.
___
To learn more about this year’s Emmy Awards, visit: www.apnews.com/EmmyAwards
