Entertainment
Jurnee Smollett’s Emmy dress is Dior Haute Couture – The Hollywood Reporter
Jurnee Smollett enjoyed many stylish moments as Leti Lewis on HBO Lovecraft Country, but for her first Emmy nomination, only haute couture would do, explains her stylist, Alexandra Mandelkorn.
“We started talking as soon as she was nominated – not only Jurnee and myself, but also with other members of her team,” Mandelkorn said. “It’s all a bit of a strategy, and we wanted to get a big picture of where we wanted to go for her fashion career and who she is in the fashion world right now. With all of that in mind. , it absolutely had to be haute couture.
Nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama, Smollett wears Dior Haute Couture, a strapless dress from Maria Grazia Chiuri’s Fall 2020 collection, which the designer presented as a short in July 2020, with each dress made in miniature. .
“What’s really cool about this Dior collection is that it never had its time on a catwalk or on a red carpet because it stepped out at the height of the pandemic,” says Mandelkorn. “Because the entire collection was done in miniature, only a few of the dresses were made on a human scale, which makes it all the more special as this design can also have its red carpet moment. “
Mandelkorn, who also dresses Lovecraft Country Emmy Award-winning designer Misha Green signed on to work with Smollett ahead of the HBO show’s August 2020 premiere, and the stylist says they both enjoyed the style evolution they’ve seen over the course of of the last 12 months.
“Previously, Jurnee stuck to a lot of feminine and typical clothes, but we had a lot of fun exploring different aspects of her personality,” notes Mandelkorn. “We did a lot more costumes, but we kept it sexy and edgy, and there was also that element of Angelina Jolie from the 1990s, a bit of a Grave robber influence and ass-eating women on screen. Jurnee does this both on and off screen, so we wanted to portray him more in his style. “
Sunday’s Dior Haute Couture dress represents another layer of that equation. “It’s softer than some of the looks we’ve done for Jurnee before,” Mandelkorn said of the design. “I like to offer a range of clients; it can get a bit unique if they are always in the same type of look. This dress is really gorgeous, amazing silk gauze in a really cool texture that almost looks like chiffon. It gives a bit of a princess vibe, but there’s also this bangs that add a bit of edge and texture. I also love that it highlights both Jurnee’s tiny waist, her shoulders and collarbones, while the color really stands out against her skin tone. It compliments her in every way.
The dress is accessorized with jewels from the Divas’ Dream collection by Bulgari and platform heels by Christian Louboutin. “We needed a really high red carpet platform for this dress, and there’s no one better than Christian,” Mandelkorn says.
To make up for the fashion, makeup artist Vincent Oquendo created a beauty look that includes a dark lip and eye wash in a champagne hue. “Because the fashion is soft and fit for a princess, we wanted to bring a bit of edge and sensuality with a darker lip,” Mandelkorn adds. “Vincent is amazing how beauty plays with fashion and keeping everything very current. The overall look has hints of old-fashioned glamor, but it still feels very current.
Mandelkorn says there’s another reason the Sunday look resonates with both the client and the stylist: Not only is it Smollett’s first time wearing Dior Haute Couture on a red carpet, it’s also the first time she has worked with the brand’s haute couture pieces. “Dior has always been kind of a visionary brand for Jurnee, to wear for something really special, and it doesn’t get any more special than your first Emmy nomination,” Mandelkorn says. “I love that we share this moment together.”
|
Sources
2/ https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/lifestyle/style/jurnee-smollett-dior-behind-scenes-emmys-2021-fashion-1235016223/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]