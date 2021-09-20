Yara Shahidi wears Kelly Green Dior dress to 2021 Emmy Awards





Yara Shahidi took inspiration from old Hollywood for her 2021 Emmy Awards ensemble. The Cultivated-ish The actress looked gorgeous on the red carpet in a green Kelly off-shoulder dress donated by Dior. Shahidi paired the vintage-inspired dress with a three-row gold bead necklace and brown leather point-toe pumps, and wore her hair slicked back into a chic bun. This is the actress’ second red carpet highlight in just under a week: At the Met Gala last Monday, she wore an elegant beaded look inspired by Josephine Baker, also of Dior, of which she is. the world ambassador. Rich FuryGetty Images In May, Shahidi spoke to BAZAAR.com how natural it is to mix her activism with her busy acting career and her forays into the fashion world. “When I look at my generation in particular, I feel like a lot of people are naturally multi-trait. But the only thing I had to look at was [in my career] felt no shame in having multiple interests, “she said BAZAAR. “Especially in a world in which we all try to be experts. Of course, practice makes perfect, and it’s important to practice whatever your trade is. But often I have found that drifting in others spaces is also what has helped inform other parts of my life. “ The actress continued, “One thing that I personally had to unpack is something that goes back to what my mom always told me, which is that there is nothing more interesting than an interested human. . [It’s about] allow us to be interested and not be ashamed of not specifically following one path, but knowing that in the end they are all educating themselves – this only helps each area we wish to flourish , to grow up. “ Bianca Betancourt

