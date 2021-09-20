Kenneth Branaghs Belfast on track to grab Oscar attention after winning Toronto award

Sir Kenneth Branaghs autobiographical drama Belfast won the prestigious Peoples Choice Award at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) Saturday. It’s an honor in itself, but for those who like to jump into awards season, it’s a hell of a barometer. As Oscar-watchers will tell you, the films that win this award, which is selected by the TIFF audience itself, not a small jury, are almost guaranteed a strong positioning for the Oscars.

From 2008 to 2020, all but one of the TIFF Audience Award winners were nominated for the Best Picture Oscar. To remind you, they are: Nomadic country, Bunny Jojo, Green book, Three billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri, La La Land, Room, The imitation game, 12 years of slavery, Silver Linings Playbook, The King’s Speech, Precious: based on the novel Push by Sapphire, and Slumdog Millionaire. (If you scratched your head looking for the gap, it was Nadine Labakis Where are we going now? from 2010a good movie!) From this group, Nomadic country, 12 years of slavery, The King’s Speech, and Slumdog Millionaire ultimately won the top Oscar award.

In VFreview of Belfast, Richard lawson wrote that Branagh avoids typical autobiographical enlargements, in part because he actually grew up in interesting times and praised the film for an admirable lack of the expected schmaltz. Branagh lived the first nine years of his life in the title town of the film, during the years of sectarian violence known as The Troubles. Movie stars Jude hill as a young replacement for Branagh, Jamie Dornan and Caitrona balfe like his parents, and Ciarn hinds and Dame Judi Dench like his grandparents.

The positive reaction to Belfast is a welcome return for Branagh, who entered the film scene in 1989 by heading into Henri V. His energy adaptation nimbly swept through some of Shakespeare-on-film’s cobwebs. The following year, at the ripe age of 30, he published an autobiography (actually written when he was 28 years old) on his stage successes. After Henri v, he released the Hitchcockian Death silence and followed up with the romantic comedy Peter’s Friends. It seemed, in the early 1990s, that Branagh had the Midas touch. His most recent work had suggested that this golden age might not last, but if anyone can jump from Artemis Poultry (it was him?) to a winner like Belfast, Sir Ken is the guy.

TIFF’s second and third prizes were awarded to a Canadian drama about children growing up in a low-income neighborhood called Scarborough realized by Shasha Nakhai and Rich williamson, and Jeanne Campions The power of the dog. (The latter, a Benedict Cumberbatch-directed western melodrama, also won bronze in Venice.)

The first prize for the documentary went to The rescue, a National Geographic co-production produced by Elizabeth chai vasarhelyi and Jimmy chin on the 2018 rescue of a group of teenagers trapped in a cave in Thailand.

French director Julia ducournau, who won the Palme d’Or at Cannes, won the TIFF Midnight Madness award for his horror drama impossible to sum up Titanium.

Cumberbatch won the TIFF Tribute Tribute Award for Best actor for a double presentation in The power of the dog and Will sharpes Louis Wain’s electric life, a biopic on the struggling illustrator living in Victorian England. Jessica chastain won the Best Actress award for her portrayal of Tammy Faye Bakker in Tammy Faye’s eyes, and Dionne warwick won a special tribute award for the documentary Dionne Warwick: Don’t give up on me.

And riding a huge sandworm to victory, Canadian author Denis Villeneuve won the TIFF Ebert Directoring Award for his billion dollar adaptation of Frank Herberts’ Tale of Interplanetary Conquest, Dune.

