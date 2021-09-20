Kerry Washington remembers Emmy actor – The Hollywood Reporter





Kerry Washington paid tribute to Thread actor and Lovecraft Country star Michael K. Williams at the presentation of supporting actor in a drama series category at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday night. In his brief tribute, Washington called Williams a “brilliantly talented actor and generous human being who passed away far too soon.” “I know you’re here because you wouldn’t miss it.” Your excellence, your art will endure. We love you, ”she added. Nominated for Supporting Actor in a Drama Category for his role as Montrose Freeman on HBO Lovecraft Country, the actor was considered the favorite before his death earlier this month at the age of 54. The victory went to The crownby Tobias Menzies. Before the event, Williams’ Thread co-featured Wendell Pierce took to Twitter, writing, “Tonight at the Emmys, I hope they honor my friend. God bless Michael K. Williams. Williams, who was found dead on September 6 in his Brooklyn, NY residence, was best known for his beloved and iconic roles as Omar Little on HBO Thread and Albert “Chalky” White in the HBO series Boardwalk Empire. The posthumous Emmy honor would have marked his first career and individual victory, and his fifth overall nomination. He has already been nominated for roles in Netflix When they see us and HBO Bessie and The night of. Victory in 2021 would only have made Williams the seventh posthumous winner in Emmy history. The Lovecraft Country star Dominic Dupont’s nephew – the subject of a Vice documentary that earned Williams one of his four previous Emmy nominations – had planned to accept the award on his uncle’s behalf. Williams was nominated alongside Perry Mason ‘s John Lithgow, The crownby Tobias Menzies, The Handmaid’s Tale‘s Bradley Whitford, OT Fagbenle and Max Minghella, The Mandalorianby Giancarlo Esposito and It’s us‘Chris Sullivan. Before Sunday’s ceremony, a effusion of tributes on social networks followed the news of Williams’ death as members of the entertainment industry as When they see us‘Ava DuVernay and Niecy Nash, Thread creator David Simon and actor Wendell Pierce, Night ORiz Ahmed of f, and even Emmy nominee Esposito remembered the late actor. Williams’ Lovecraft Country co-featured Jurnee Smollett also shared an emotional post on her Instagram, reflecting on her time working with her co-star and her upcoming absence from Sunday’s ceremony. “He was supposed to be here with us this week in LA for the Emmys,” she wrote. “He was supposed to see how big Hunter is, we were going to dance, celebrate, cry. Instead, our brother was buried today. I still can’t figure it out. Maybe it’s selfish of me to want to keep this handsome man who came into my life and changed him forever.

