Winners, Highlights, Big Moments – The Hollywood Reporter





Host Cedric the Entertainer opened the 2021 Primetime Emmys by stating that the annual TV congratulations would be a celebration of all media, not just stars from last year. Well, either the entirety of the television is a lot smaller than we have been led to believe, or it just didn’t get a glimpse of the winners list … because the series lavishes an overwhelming majority of its praise to only a few series. Echoing the madness of 2020 Schitt Creek Apple TV + flagship sweep Ted lasso grabbed almost every Emmy he could from the start – although HBO Max Hacks also made his presence known. Similar heat went to the Netflix drama The crown, who racked up win after win in the top key categories. Ted lasso‘s Hannah Waddingham, delivering a speech that could only be described as euphoric and endearing, landed Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy at the top of the series. The impressive fact that she got that nod by overcoming a potentially split vote with co-star Juno Temple was picked up (and overwhelmed) when the supporting actor in a comedy category went to co-star Brett Goldstein. He fought back Three colleagues, winning in a category he shared with Brendan Hunt, Nick Mohammed and Jeremy Swift. Writing and directing comedies, a little surprise, went to Hacks scribes Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs and Jen Statsky – then again to Aniello for directing the same show. Two of the few early conclusions of the evening – a lead actor in a winning comedy for Ted lasso star and co-creator Jason Sudeikis and lead actress in a winning comedy for Hacks star Jean Smart – made the night’s ultimate comedy award (handed out at the end of the show) feel a bit up in the air. On the drama front, nominated eternal The crown had an even more decisive momentum from the very first dramatic categories. Series creator Peter Morgan earned his very first Emmy win, the one he earned for writing. Director Jessica Hobbs went on to win the award for her own work on the show’s fourth season. Supporting players Gillian Anderson and Tobias Menzies fended off exceptionally tough competition, including the late Lovecraft Country actor Michael K. Williams died a few weeks before the airing. Drama and comedy have long been considered the sexiest genres of the Emmys, in terms of influence and anticipation, but most Hollywood insiders have spent this year’s voting cycles speculating on the absolutely stacked limited series races. After the creative arts ceremony of the previous weekend lavished The Queen’s Gambit (Netflix) with nine auspicious wins, the odds were clearly in its favor. But double victory for Easttown mare (HBO) backing performers Julianne Nicholson (beating co-star and two-time nominee Smart) and Evan Peters suddenly made limited wins less certain. In variety, Last week tonight with John Oliver and Saturday Night Live scored obvious victories, proving once again that TV Academy voters in these categories appear to be on autopilot. More soon…

