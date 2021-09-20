Tobias Menzies wins the 2021 Emmy for his supporting role in a drama series – deadline





While the late Michael K. Williams did not prevail as expected in the Emmys’ Drama Supporting Actor category – ultimately beaten by The crown‘s Tobias Menzies — he was honored Sunday night by presenter Kerry Washington. “Michael was – it’s crazy to say ‘was’ – a brilliantly talented actor and a generous human being who passed away far too soon,” Washington said in a brief speech before announcing the Williams category. “Michael, I know you’re here because you wouldn’t miss it.” Your excellence will endure. We love you.” Kerry Washington at the 73rd Emmy Awards

Menzies was not present at the ceremony, with Washington accepting the award on his behalf – the moment reminiscent of Anthony Hopkins’ surprise triumph over the late Chadwick Boseman in the Best Actor Oscar race earlier this year. The first-time nominee was honored for his portrayal of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, the longest-serving royal consort in history, who died of old age on April 9. Tonight the actor also beat The Handmaid’s Tale trio of OT Fagbenle, Max Minghella and Bradley Whitford, The Mandalorianby Giancarlo Esposito, Perry masonis John Lithgow, and It’s us‘Chris Sullivan. Nominated for the role of Moses Freeman in HBO’s horror drama series, Lovecraft Country, Williams died at his Brooklyn home on September 6, at the age of 54. Had he won tonight, he would have been only the seventh recipient in Emmy history posthumously, following in the footsteps of Ingrid Bergman, Audrey Hepburn, Raul Julia, Diana Hyland, Marion Lorne and Alice. Pearce. Prior to this year, the beloved actor had won four other TV Academy nominations for the HBO TV movie. Bessie, HBO miniseries The night of, the exceptional information series, Vice, on which he was executive producer, and Netflix limited series When they see us. Created by Peter Morgan, The crown is a decorated drama series that follows pivotal moments in the life of Queen Elizabeth II and the Royal Family. At this year’s Emmy ceremonies, the show has so far also claimed statuettes for dramatic supporting actress (Gillian Anderson), guest actress (Claire Foy), directing, writing, casting, cinematography for a single camera series (one hour) and Editing images on a single camera. Related story List of Primetime Emmys Winners – Live Update

