Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas were Hollywood’s most glamorous couple at tonight’s Emmys
If you’re looking for the most glamorous couple on the red carpet at Primetime 2021 Emmys, look no further than Catherine zeta jones and Michael douglas. The duo hit all the right notes when it comes to fashion and that classic Hollywood star look.
Zeta-Jones was there to support her husband for his nomination for Best Actor in a Drama Series for The Kominsky method, and she brought her A-game for her red carpet fashion. The strapless brown dress with a thigh slit showed off her fitted figure as Douglas complemented her outfit with a pop of color in her tie. She accented her dress with Lorraine Schwartz jewelry and Christian Louboutin heels.
The Feud: Bette and Joan Star shared a video with its followers of the limousine ride from couples to the red carpet. She shared: We’re on the drive to the Emmys with my fabulous Emmy nominated and nominated husband. I am so proud of him. I’m so excited to go to And that’s when Douglas jumped in to sing the cutest song with his wife, The Emmys, The Emmys. She added: See you soon.
The adorable couple have been together for two decades after being introduced by actor Anthony Hopkins. They took it very slowly at first, developing a friendship before diving into a relationship. He sent me flowers in Scotland and we communicated for a year just by phone. Every time I was in New York or he was in LA we would have dinner or something for a year, she said commotion earlier this year. We became friends, I guess. And then it all took off one summer, and then that was it. Twenty years later, we are there. And that’s how their amazing love story began and she shows no signs of slowing down.
