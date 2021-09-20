Ken Burns on his new ‘Muhammad Ali’ docuseriesExBulletin

MICHEL MARTIN, ANIMATOR:

Some people really don’t need to be introduced, especially a man who has already claimed his reputation for being the greatest.

(EXTRACT FROM THE ARCHIVED RECORD)

MUHAMMAD ALI: You know how great I am. I don’t have to tell you about my strategy. I’m going – here, let my trainer tell you. Bundini, come here. Bundini, tell them. What are we going to do?

DREW BUNDINI BROWN: We’re going to float like a butterfly and sting like a bee.

MUHAMMAD ALI AND DREW BUNDINI BROWN: Ah.

BUNDINI BROWN: Scold, young man, scold.

MUHAMMAD ALI AND DREW BUNDINI BROWN: Ah.

MARTIN: Now you might think you know everything there is to know about icon, activist, and heavyweight champion Muhammad Ali. But in his new four-part series for PBS, documentary filmmaker Ken Burns takes a fresh look at this well-known story. Burns co-directed the series with her daughter, Sarah Burns, and husband, David McMahon. And when we spoke recently, Ken Burns told me what they were planning to do with this project.

KEN BURNS: Sarah, Dave and I were interested in a deep, deep dive which is the arc of his life. That is, his birth and childhood in Jim Crow separated Louisville, Ky., When he died just five years ago, in 2016, of Parkinson’s disease, just outside of Phoenix. , Arizona, and everything that has happened in between, not just boxing – the collected works of William Shakespeare, I call them, the best games – but personal life and also his journey in faith. Many things that we interpret as political on the part of Muhammad Ali were, in fact, decisions of faith. And because it was a black man doing that in America, that – you know, like refusing conscription, seen as a political gesture, kind of a middle finger to America, when in fact , what he does is act deeply had a religious belief, about conscience – wanting conscientious objector status.

MARTIN: Well, you know, it’s – I think that’s really an important point that you clarify at the start of the movie, that he’s now that kind of beloved, cuddly bear. But it was hugely controversial during his lifetime. For much of his career, his beliefs and the actions he took have largely dictated, you know, the course of his career, in some cases. I mean, he must have taken five years – he was suspended for five years at the peak of his career because of his beliefs. Some people have compared Ali to modern athletes like Colin Kaepernick or LeBron James. How does it end up with you?

BURNS: Well, I think they all sit on his shoulders like – I mean, it’s a freedom movie. It’s a film about courage. It’s a movie about love. The most beloved person on the planet dies. You want to know why this is the case.

It’s about freedom. And that is an especially difficult equation for a black person in America who is trying to escape the specific gravity of the injustices that are inflicted on blacks daily. But he does. And he does not forget where he came from. And he tries to bring in as many people as possible. It is about courage in the ring but also in his choice not to do – go to the Vietnam War. And it all cuts across so many things – the role of sport in society, the role of black athletes in society, the nature of black manhood and masculinity, civil rights not as one thing, but as a whole. constantly changing things with different dimensions, race, the secular American question, war, politics, gender, faith, religion.

I mean, all the things we’re talking about now, but he lives them and crosses them. It is therefore not surprising that he is vilified. But sometimes when people say he divided so much, I kind of think maybe we were dividing. And he was himself, making mistakes. You know, he’s a tall, larger-than-life figure with great, great qualities. He is the greatest athlete of the 20th century and probably of all time. I can have this bar argument. But he also brings with him flagrant, flagrant faults, which he also tries, during his life, to his always affectionate honor, to correct and atone.

MARTIN: Well, there were really two sides to him. On the one hand, people really liked him. I mean, they really liked him. But on his less appealing side, Ali called one of his opponents, Joe Frazier, a gorilla, an expression he presumably knew was commonly used as a racist epithet. And then there was his friendship with Malcolm X, a relationship that deteriorated after Malcolm X left the Nation of Islam over disagreements with his leader, Elijah Muhammad. And then when Malcolm was murdered, Ali said this.

(EXTRACT FROM THE ARCHIVED RECORD)

ALI: Malcolm X and anyone who attacks or talks about attacking Elijah Muhammad will die. No man can verbally or physically oppose the message of Almighty God and get away with it.

MARTIN: It’s a little shocking to hear that.

BURNS: Yes. This abandonment of Malcolm X is quite difficult to analyze. I mean, he was ordered by the Nation of Islam to just disown him. He – Malcolm X was kicked out for making false marks about the John Kennedy assassination. But Malcolm X was also leading things in a political direction. And Elijah Muhammad wanted to keep some sort of community separate and build and some sort of discipline, even though Malcolm noticed the corruption within the organization as well. And Elijah Muhammad was accused of having impregnated many of his associates.

But young Muhammad Ali had finally found – or young Cassius Clay had finally found a base in which he could face the world that confused him – you know, Emmett Till, whose open casket just horrified him; he was almost the same age – his father’s rage at not being treated like an equal painter and forced to paint signs just because of the color of his skin. And I think the Nation of Islam provided that foundation. So when they chased Malcolm X out, they asked him to somehow sever his ties. Malcolm was not just a friend, but a mentor and a teacher. And that’s a very sad, sad thing. And then he says this horrible thing when he dies.

I also think, here is a 22 year old kid who is also terrified if – and if he speaks out against them, what does he not want to do? Does he also think now that he will have the same fate? Because, as we all know, Malcolm X was murdered, murdered by members of the Nation of Islam. So I’m not trying to excuse him …

MARTIN: Yes.

BURNS: … at all. These three things – the separation from Malcolm X, the intemperate and horrific remarks about Joe Frazier and other naysayers, and his infidelity – are all things he touched on in his later life, which he publicly regretted, that he tried to work. So you see it like this – someone, at least, aware and trying to redeem themselves for some of these things.

MARTIN: A lot of your films deal with big themes, like WWII, Civil War, baseball. And they are, too – you’ve made a number of notable films about individuals as well. But deep down, they’re really about us, aren’t they? So what do you think this movie tells us about ourselves?

BURNS: Well, you know, it’s interesting, Michel. You know, I said that I have been making films for almost 50 years about the United States but also about us. That is, the lowercase two-letter plural pronoun – and so all the intimacy of us and all the majesty and complexity and contradiction and even the controversy of the United States And so people often say, well , what do you want people to take away? And all I want them to remember is how they feel because we are presenting something that is ultimately complex and intractable.

The people closest to us remain impenetrable in some ways. So how can we claim to go back 50, 60 years and contain a biography or a – 250 or 300 years; I’m finishing a movie about Benjamin Franklin – and pretending to know them? What these lives do is set in motion important questions about the United States and important questions about us. And I’ll just watch and try to contain any echoes or reactions that are happening as these issues bounce around America and bounce back to us.

MARTIN: It was filmmaker Ken Burns. His new four-part documentary series, which he co-directed with Sarah Burns and David McMahon, airs today on PBS. He is called “Muhammad Ali”. Ken Burns, thank you very much for joining us.

BURNS: Thanks, Michel.

