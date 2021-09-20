‘Ted Lasso’, ‘Crown’, ‘Hacks’ among Emmy Award winners – Daily Local

By LYNN ELBER

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Jason Sudeikis, star of the hearty “Ted Lasso”, and Jean Smart from the story of the generation gap “Hacks” won the acting trophies for best comedy series at the Emmy Awards in Sunday.

Sudeikis, who also produces the series that many viewers have found a balm for during difficult pandemic times, delivered a speech evoking the heartbreaking and upbeat character he plays on the series about a British football team and his unlikely American coach. .

“This show is about families, mentors and teammates, and I wouldn’t be here without these things in my life,” Sudeikis said. He also thanked his cast mates, saying “I’m only as good as you make me sound.”

Smart, who received a standing ovation, began her acceptance speech on a dark note: Her husband’s actor Richard Gilliland died six months ago.

“I wouldn’t be here without him” and his willingness to put his career first, said Smart. She also praised their two children as “brave individuals in their own right”.

Earlier in the evening, Hannah Waddingham, exuberant teammate of “Ted Lasso”, winner of the award for Best Supporting Actress for a Comedy, said that Sudeikis “changed my life with it, and more importantly, that. of my little girl “.

The show’s Brett Goldstein, who won the matching award for supporting actor, said he promised not to swear and mimed or was muted for a few seconds, then called the show of “privilege and pleasure” of his life.

Gillian Anderson and Tobias Menzies from the British royal drama “The Crown” were honored for their supporting performances. The series also won awards for writing and directing.

Anderson, who played the role of British political leader Margaret Thatcher, used her acceptance speech to thank her 20-year-old manager for her mentorship and for believing in her talent before her.

Menzies, who plays Prince Philip, did not attend the ceremony, which included a rally in London for the nominees of “The Crown”.

Before announcing the category winner, presenter Kerry Washington greeted fellow nominee, Michael K. Williams of “Lovecraft County”. Williams died on September 6 at the age of 54.

“Michael was a brilliantly talented actor and a generous human being who passed away far too soon,” Washington said.

Another Lost Star was recalled by John Oliver from “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”.

“No one has been funnier in the past 20 years than Norm Macdonald in late night comedy,” Oliver said of accepting the Emmy for Best Variety Talk Show, suggesting people spend time at watch clips of Macdonald, like he did after Macdonald died in September. 14 to 61 years old.

Kate Winslet, who played the main character in “Mare of Easttown”, and Ewan McGregor, who starred in the fashion biopic “Halston”, were honored as top actors for a limited series.

Winslet praised her nominated sisters in “this decade which must be about women who support each other”.

Julianne Nicholson and Evan Peters won the award for Best Supporting Actor for “Mare of Easttown,” on crime and family dysfunction.

“The script was ‘true to the horror and beauty of ordinary people’s lives,’ especially the lives of women,” Nicholson said.

She and Peters both greeted the Winslet star.

“Dude, you’re good at acting. But it turns out you’re good at taking care of an entire production, ”Nicholson said.

Debbie Allen received the Governors Award for a long and acclaimed career as an actress, dancer, choreographer and activist

“I tremble with gratitude and grace and try not to cry… it took many years, it took a lot of courage to be the only woman in the room most of the time. Courage and creativity, struggle and faith to believe that I could go on, and I did, ”she said.

The show opened with a musical number featuring host Cedric the Entertainer rapping a modified version of Biz Markie’s hip-hop hit “Just a Friend” with lyrics like “TV, you got what I did. need “. LL Cool J has walked away from the public as stars like Rita Wilson, Mandy Moore and other loose verses celebrating the extent of television.

Seth Rogen presented the top prize, pouring cold water on the party mood by noting the Emmys were standing in a giant tent. “There are far too many of us in this little room,” he exclaimed in what seemed like an attempt at humor that fell flat.

“Why is there a roof? It’s more important to have three chandeliers than to make sure you don’t kill Eugene Levy tonight. This is what has been decided.

Cedric the Entertainer worked hard and landed some laughing jokes, but the night’s comedy bits were hit or miss – including Stephen Colbert’s jokes about the failed California gubernatorial recall and the efforts of Ken Jeong to go through security and enter the show.

The show’s producers have promised the show will be a party for everyone. But it could be much more rewarding, even historic, for some.

This includes the Netflix drama “The Crown” and the Apple TV + comedy “Ted Lasso”. Each is considered a Sunday favorite for Best Series honors in their respective categories, and their castings have received loads of nominations.

More than streaming shows would benefit. Wins in the Best Drama and Comedy Series categories would mark a first for streaming services and further strengthen their growing dominance, much to the chagrin of competitors.

But the television industry as a whole, including broadcast networks that still air popular shows but are largely eclipsed at the Emmys, will be in the spotlight, say officials for the CBS-broadcast event.

About 500 people attended the Emmys in downtown Los Angeles, with fashion star Billy Porter sporting large wings attached to the sleeves of his black pants and Sudeikis walking the red carpet in a soft blue velor suit. .

The producers’ ultimate goal is an upbeat ceremony and recognizing how much television has grown in importance during the pandemic and its lockdowns.

Top nominees include British royal drama “The Crown” and Star Wars spinoff “The Mandalorian”, which received 24 nominations each.

On the comedy side, the well-being comedy “Ted Lasso” rivals “black-ish”; “Cobra Kai”; “Émilie in Paris”; “Hacks”; “The stewardess”; “The Kominsky Method” and “PEN15”.

Other contenders for the drama series include former winner “The Handmaid’s Tale” and “Lovecraft Country”, which was canceled after just one season but gave a nod to actors Jonathan Majors, Jurnee Smollett, Aunjanue Ellis and Williams.

