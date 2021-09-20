Debbie Allen Says “Claim Your Voice” in Emmy Awards Speech – The Hollywood Reporter





Debbie Allen received the 2021 Television Academy Governors Award at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday. The acclaimed dancer, choreographer, actress, screenwriter, producer and director was chosen by the Board of Directors of the Television Academy for her accomplishments in television and her commitment to inspire and engage marginalized youth through dance, the arts theater and mentoring. Before Allen’s acceptance speech, Ava DuVernay, Jada Pinkett Smith, Ellen Pompeo and Michael Douglas presented her with an ode to her Fame in the role of Lydia Grant, reciting her famous line “You want fame”. Allen then took the stage in a dazzling red gown, thanking the Academy for “the incredible honor” and admitted that she “was shaking with gratitude and grace”. “I’m trying not to cry and rise to the occasion because it took many years of preparation,” Allen told the Emmys audience. “It took a lot of courage to be the only woman in the room most of the time. Lots of courage and creativity, struggle and faith to believe I could go on and I did. Allen then canceled the awards show timer, both humorously but seriously, noting that she wouldn’t mind as she accepted the honor. “I have to share this honor with so many people. All the gypsies, dancers, choreographers, prophets, poets who are my inspiration, ”Allen said. She went on to thank everyone who gave her the opportunity to “become Debbie Allen” including Steven Spielberg and Shonda Rhimes. “Thank you so much to those who understand and have wholeheartedly supported everything I have tried to do for my community,” Allen continued. “May this moment resonate with women in this country and around the world, from Texas to Afghanistan. Let them know, ”Allen said. “For young people who do not have the right to vote, who cannot even get vaccinated, they inherit the world we live in and where we lead them. It’s time for you to claim your power. Play your voice, sing your song, tell your stories. It will make us a better place. Your turn.” The Governors Award honors an individual or organization in the arts and sciences of television whose achievement is of such an exceptional and universal nature as to exceed the scope of annual recognition of the Emmy Awards. Previous recipients of the honor, which was presented in 1978, include Tyler Perry; Star Trek; American Idol; William S. Paley; Hallmark Cards Inc .; Masterpieces Theater; Comic relief; and the ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC and A + E networks. The 2021 Primetime Emmy Awards took place on Sunday, returning to an in-person show after last year’s largely virtual and no-audience celebration. Cedric the Entertainer hosted the Television Academy Honors, which aired on CBS from the LA Live outdoor platform in downtown Los Angeles.

