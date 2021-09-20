Emmys Latest: ‘RuPauls Drag Race’ Will Not Be Passed | national news

The latest information on the Los Angeles Emmy Awards (all local times):

7:00 p.m.

RuPauls Drag Race makes it a marathon. And a rout.

The VH1 show won the Emmy for Best Reality TV Show for the fourth consecutive year on Sunday night.

From the scene, RuPaul reached out to young, gender-nonconforming viewers, saying that for you kids watching, you have a tribe waiting for you.

6:50 p.m.

Ted Lasso strung himself an Emmy.

Jason Sudeikis, who stars as the main character of the Apple TV + show about a carefree American football coach hired to lead a British football team, won the Emmy Award for Best Actor in a Comedy Series on Sunday night.

This is the first career Emmy for Sudeikis and the third Emmy of the night for Ted Lasso.

The former Saturday Night Live actor tried to thank the show mastermind Lorne Michaels, but found he was missing his seat.

I want to thank Lorne, who’s gone to dump now, perfect. Sudeikis joked.

6:40 p.m.

Jean Smart has an Emmy for a remarkable career rebirth.

Smart won the award for Best Actress in a Comedy Series Sunday night for her role on HBO Maxs Hacks.

This is his fourth career Emmy and his first in 12 years. She received a standing ovation from the Emmy audience.

She cried as she thanked her husband of over 30 years, actor Richard Gilliland, who died six months ago yesterday.

I wouldn’t be here without him and without him putting his career on the back burner so I can take advantage of all the wonderful opportunities I’ve had, Smart said.

The 70-year-old actress, previously best known for her role in Designing Women, has been a staple of elite television in recent years, with nominated roles in Fargo, Watchmen and Mare of Easttown.

6:15 p.m.

Last week, tonight, or for half a dozen years, John Oliver keeps winning Emmys.

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver won the Emmy Award for Best Television Series for the sixth consecutive year on Sunday night.

It was the second prize the show won on Sunday. He also won the award for best writing.

From the stage, Oliver praised contestant Conan OBrien, whose show recently ended its late-night airing on TBS.

Like many of us in this room, I was kind of in favor of Conan, so it’s bittersweet. Thank you very much, Conan, for inspiring 30 years of comedy writers, Oliver said.

He also paid tribute to comedian Norm Macdonald, who died on Tuesday.

Oliver said no one has been funnier in the past 20 years than Norm Macdonald in late night comedies, so if you have time next week do what I did and spend some time watching. YouTube clips of Norm and Conan, because it’s just doesn’t get any better than that.

5:55 p.m.

The Emmy for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series goes to Tobias Menzies for The Crown.

Menzies won for playing Prince Phillip opposite Olivia Colmans Queen Elizabeth in the fourth season of the Netflix series, which has already won four Emmys on Sunday night.

Menzies, a 47-year-old actor born in London, is also known for his roles in Outlander and Game of Thrones.

He beat other contestants Giancarlo Esposito, OT Fagbenle, John Lithgow, Max Minghella, Chris Sullivan, Bradley Whitford and Michael K. Williams.

5:50 p.m.

Gillian Anderson turned the Iron Lady into a Gold Emmy.

Anderson won the award for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series Sunday night for playing British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher in season four of The Crown.

It was already the third Emmy of the evening for the Netflix show, whose winners accept their prizes at a viewing night in London.

And it was the second career Emmy for Anderson, who won his first 24 years ago for The X-Files.

She beat her fellow The Crown, Helena Bonham Carter and Emerald Fennell, as well as Madeline Brewer, Ann Dowd, Aunjanue Ellis, Yvonne Strahovski and Samira Wiley.

5:30 p.m.

Easttown’s sidekick and best friend each won an Emmy.

Evan Peters won the award for Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie for HBO Mare of Easttown on Sunday night, and Julianne Nicholson took home the award for Best Supporting Actress for the series.

Nicholson won for playing the best friend of the main character of Kate Winslets, a Pennsylvania detective trying to solve a murder amid struggles with family and friends.

Peters won for playing the partner Winslets.

The two praised the star of the show from the stage.

Dude, you’re good at acting, Nicholson told Winslet.

It was the first Emmy, and the first nomination, for Peters and Nicholson.

5:20 p.m.

Brett Goldstein dominated his teammates at the Emmys.

Goldstein won the award for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for his role in Ted Lasso, which had four nominees in the category.

This casting made me sick, they’re so good, Goldstein said.

With her victory, Ted Lasso won the first two Emmys of the evening, with Hannah Waddingham winning Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy.

This is the first Emmy for Goldstein, and comes for her first nomination.

He beat his castmates Brendan Hunt, Nick Mohammed and Jeremy Swift as well as Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Bowen Yang, Kenan Thompson and Paul Reiser.

5:15 p.m.

Hannah Waddingham and Ted Lasso won the evening’s first Emmy.

Waddingham won the award for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series on Sunday for the Apple TV + series, which could be a big night.

Waddingham screamed with joy when she reached the stage.

Jason, you changed my life with it, she told show star and co-creator Jason Sudeikis.

Waddingham plays the owner of an English football team who hires the main American character to crush him on Ted Lasso.

She beat her castmate Juno Temple, along with Kate McKinnon, Cecily Strong, Aidy Bryant, Hannah Einbinder and Rosie Perez.

5 p.m. 10 p.m.

Host Cedric the Entertainer, LL Cool J and a group of audience members opened the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards with a hip-hop tribute to television.

Cedric presented the CBS telecast on Sunday night saying it would be anything but moderate, and began a cheerful declaration of his love for television on the tune of Biz Markies Just a Friend.

TV, you got what I need, would you say it’s just a friend, the host sang.

The show looks a lot more like a traditional awards show than last year’s Audible Pandemmies, but is still seriously reduced, held in a tent in downtown Los Angeles.

Favorite parties include Netflix drama The Crown and Apple TV + comedy Ted Lasso.

1:00 p.m.

Emmy Award host Cedric the Entertainer and show producers promise it will be a celebration for all. But it could be much more rewarding, even historic, for some.

This includes Netflix drama The Crown and Apple TV + comedy Ted Lasso. Each is considered a Sunday favorite for Best Series honors in their respective categories, and their castings have received loads of nominations.

More than the shows would benefit. Wins in the Best Drama and Comedy Series categories would mark a first for streaming services and further strengthen their growing dominance, much to the chagrin of competitors.